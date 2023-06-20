Since their first appearance in Fantastic Four #2, the Skrulls have represented one of the most powerful and sneaky menaces to the Marvel Comics universe. Their shape-shifting abilities make them one of the deadliest foes our heroes have clashed with, especially in the 2008 crossover Secret Invasion. This crossover is the latest to receive the Marvel Cinematic Universe treatment, with Secret Invasion soon to premiere on Disney+. Given the focus on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), it won’t have all the spandex-suited and armor-clad spectacle, but the core element of the Skrulls going undercover inside Earth’s most influential spheres will still be front and center.

Who Are the Skrulls?

When the Skrulls first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was 1995 in 2019’s Captain Marvel. The Skrulls were originally introduced as villains thanks to Carol Danvers’s (Brie Larson) Kree mentor, Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), who was on a mission to hunt them down. After Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) takes Carol prisoner, and they end up on Earth, the truth is uncovered.

Carol discovers the origin of her powers was the explosion of a light-speed engine that her mentor at Earth, Mar-Vell (Annette Bening), was developing to help the Skrulls. It was a great twist for the film to also expose the Kree as the real villains and redeem the Skrulls as intergalactic refugees. Thanks to Carol’s help, Talos is finally reunited with his wife Soren (Sharon Blynn) and daughter (unnamed at the time). Carol and Nick Fury also promise to help accompany the Skrulls in their quest to find a new home.

Where Have the Skrulls Appeared in the Modern-Day MCU?

Spider-Man: Far From Home had the difficult task to follow Avengers: Endgame and cap off The Infinity Saga. In the end, it delivered, by finally having Peter Parker (Tom Holland) face a live-action version of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and dealing with the loss of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The film also featured the return of Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) after their disappearance during The Blip. Fury served as a mentor figure for Peter, following in Tony’s footsteps. But not everything was as it seemed, as in another unexpected twist, Far From Home’s post-credits scene revealed the Fury and Hill shown during the movie were Talos and Soren all along. It’s still unclear when they’ve returned to Earth, but it’s clear they’ve been assisting Fury. Ashamed of having been tricked by Mysterio’s illusions, Talos finally contacts Fury, who’s hanging out in space in a ship full of Skrulls.

WandaVision saw the introduction of an adult Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), previously portrayed by Akira Akbar and Azari Akbar in Captain Marvel. By crossing into the anomaly created by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Monica’s DNA was modified and she gained powers. After helping in the final battle between Wanda, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), and Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), Monica is summoned by an FBI agent (Lori Livingston) into Westview’s movie theater. There, the agent reveals herself as a Skrull and tells Monica that an old friend of her mom is summoning her, pointing up at space.

A Vanity Fair piece on Secret Invasion revealed Kinglsey Ben-Adir is set to play the villainous Gravik, and Emilia Clarke, originally thought to be playing X-Men’s Abigail Brand, will portray G’iah, Talos’ daughter. Overall, the Skrulls we’ve seen on screen have been very different from their comics counterparts. Shown briefly as refugees, Nick Fury’s allies, and somewhat helping protect Earth, they haven’t been very much involved in the Infinity Saga and Multiverse Saga, or so we think. Secret Invasion will finally shed a light on what the race of shape-shifters has been up to for the last thirty years since they entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+.