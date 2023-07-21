Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 5.

After murdering Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) at the end of Secret Invasion’s first episode, the show’s primary antagonist, Gravik (Kinglsey Ben-Adir), was poised to be more threatening than the average MCU villain. Finally, after years of multiverse rules preventing deaths from having much of an impact, there was a villain who truly could change the course of Marvel’s universe. However, despite a promising start, Gravik’s impression has faded over the season’s episodes, especially once the villain’s quest for Super-Skrull powers was prioritized over his more sinister shape-shifting abilities. Yet, despite the main antagonist’s dwindling impact, one of Secret Invasion’s supporting characters continues to be a daunting presence: Olivia Colman’s Sonya Falsworth.

RELATED: 'Secret Invasion' Brings Us One Step Closer to MCU's X-Men

Who Is Sonya Falsworth?

Image via Disney+

Falsworth is introduced in the series’ first episode after her henchpeople capture Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). As later learned by her communication with SIS Director Derrik Weatherby (Tony Curran), Falsworth is a special agent with a particular interest in the Skrull Invasion. Over the course of her interaction with Fury, it is also revealed that she shares a history with him, giving the two a special rapport that walks the line between respect and passive aggression. Falsworth and Fury’s meeting also establishes that Falsworth is neither a solid ally nor entirely an antagonist. Her inability to be placed exclusively into either side of the good/bad binary that characterizes much of the Marvel universe makes her an exciting and unpredictable addition to Secret Invasion.

What Makes Sonya Falsworth So Intimidating?

Image via Marvel Studios

Her first line, delivered to her employees, is a clever joke wondering if the Black man in Moscow they’ve captured is either “Nick Fury or the ghost of Paul Robeson.” After directing her people to take the hood off, she giddily snaps, “Oh, damn! And I was hoping for a command performance of “Ol’ Man River.” Her introduction establishes two of her most important characteristics. First, Falsworth is sharply witty, and her jokes are primarily made for her own amusement. This constructs her as self-serving and confident (it also makes her the series’ most entertaining character). Second, and initially dismissible because of her disarming charm, is that she is powerful enough to command a group of thugs (even if she describes them as mediocre). From her opening line, then, Falsworth is presented as a powerful character serving her own interests.

Falsworth makes the leap from a powerful presence to a truly intimidating force in the show’s second episode, “Promises.” One of the Skrull rebels, Brogan (Ben Peel), is being held in the walk-in fridge of a Russian butcher shop. Falsworth calmly makes her way into the secret walk-in with ease, and teases Brogan’s initial, violent interrogator, “Didn’t your mother ever warn you, you could lose an eye by beating your meat like that?” Even in such a tense situation, she remains collected and cheeky. As she takes over the interrogation, she asks where the escape hatch is located, demonstrating her ability to be one step ahead.

Falsworth then, wasting no time, begins her interrogation by cutting off one of Brogan’s fingers. The severed finger turns Skrull green, confirming Brogan’s true identity. With a devilish smile, Falsworth says, “Now that that’s confirmed, let’s party, shall we?” Despite having inflicted severe pain on her victim, she remains collected and retains her mischievously sharp tongue. Throughout her torture tactics, Falsworth has a slight smirk on her face. Not only is she unruffled, but she also seems to enjoy the act of torture.

Sonya Falsworth Pulls No Punches

Image via Disney+

In “Harvest,” the show’s fifth episode, Falsworth solidifies that she is the series’ most intimidating character. Falsworth strolls into Director Weatherby’s office and pulls a gun in answer to his question, “Do you really believe Skrulls could be amongst us?” Through her investigation, she has discovered Weatherby to be Skrull. When he does not immediately divulge the location of the Skrulls’ scientist, Rosa Dalton (Kate Finneran), she shoots him in the leg. Not only does she injure him, but she also outs his identity to the SIS department. With this move, Falsworth demonstrates that she’s not afraid to take down anyone, regardless of power, if they are part of the Skrull rebellion.

Later, after finding and burning Dr. Dalton’s laboratory, Dalton’s partner, Victor (Mark Bazeley), threatens to shoot Dalton, so she won’t betray Gravik. Falsworth responds by sassily claiming she doesn’t doubt he would shoot her because, “The males in [her] species are very similar. If they’re not busy gaslighting you, they’re threatening you with murder. It’s what all the podcasts are about.” With a stern look, Falsworth then pulls out her gun and shoots Victor in the head. This moment is particularly frightening because of Falsworth’s change in demeanor. Whereas she has mostly remained smirking and cheerful throughout her violent acts, here, her expression shifts. Though she still begins with a cheeky remark, her cold expression suggests that there’s a perhaps even more violent layer to Falsworth’s capabilities. If she does not get the chance to unleash this layer in the upcoming season finale, one can only hope she gets the opportunity to return to the MCU.

Because Falsworth is able to commit such acts of aggression, be they torture, intimidation, or even murder, with complete composure, she is uniquely powerful. Aided by the incomparable acting prowess of Colman and the strikingly vibrant red costumes she wears in each scene, Falsworth is memorably comedic and menacing. Although Gravik is the series’ big bad, his gloomy disposition and obvious villainy make him less intimidating than the unpredictable, merciless, and disarmingly charming Sonya Falsworth.

Secret Invasion's finale premieres next Wednesday on Disney+.