Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Secret Invasion.The plot thickens on Secret Invasion. We're now one-third into the new Marvel series, and the intentions of the Skrull insurgents are starting to become a little clearer. In this week's episode, G'iah (Emilia Clarke) starts to act on her suspicions of Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and what he's really up to after a conversation with her father, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). In her sneaking around the New Skrullos compound, she finds the installations for an experiment conducted by the Daltons, a couple of scientists enlisted on Gravik's cause that is trying to do... something. As their machine starts to work, the lighting goes increasingly bright, and we move to the next scene. So what is that all about?

What Are Gravik’s Insurgents Experimenting With?

We know G'iah so far as a lieutenant in Gravik's group, a political ace among the Skrulls, but she's starting to reevaluate her actions as of late. The problem is that Gravik doesn't seem to trust anyone with his real plans and displays contempt for those he allows in his inner circle, like Pagon (Killian Scott), so she had to do some digging and actual spying inside her own group.

The Skrulls do have some well-developed tech, which raises a lot of questions as to how they got it and what they intend to do with it. We first saw the mind-wiping machines in Episode 1, the ones they use when assigning a new "face" to a recruit before sending them on a mission. Those allow the Skrulls to enter a human's mind and steal their memories and whatever information they need. The other machine, the one being built by the Daltons, is much more complex, though. The scene in which G'iah discovers it is very short, and it shows Pagon delivering new genetic material to Rosa Dalton (Katie Finneran), the scientist who seems to be leading the experiments. What we can see is that this machine has a whole room for it, resembling a nuclear power plant control room like the one in Chernobyl.

After briefly seeing the machine at work, G'iah goes to the Skrull database to try and understand a little better everything she saw. When she types in the name of Rosa Dalton, the project behind the machine comes up, and a lot of familiar names to MCU fans are displayed, like Groot (Vin Diesel), Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), and Extremis. The first, of course, is our beloved talking tree from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, the second was one of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) top lieutenants in Avengers: Infinity War, and the last one is the name of the virus created by Aldrich Killian's (Guy Pearce) organization, Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM), in Iron Man 3. We later learn that the machine works with these genetic samples to enhance a Skrull's abilities, which are already superior to a human's in terms of strength, for example. So what exactly is Gravik trying to achieve here?

This 'Secret Invasion' Plot May Lead to an Iconic Character From the Comics

The idea behind this machine is to make Skrulls even stronger than they already are. Despite being physically stronger than humans, it's not like they are as strong as the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), for example, so more of it could be a big help. This may justify Cull Obsidian's DNA, but if we look at the other objects present in G'iah's research, there are more abilities involved: Groot can extend his limbs far beyond the usual organic beings, and the Extremis virus rewrites the host's DNA to allow for superhuman bursts of burning energy.

All this ties directly to a character from the comics with a very creative name: the Super Skrull. Of course, there is only one being like that in the comics, and he goes by Kl'rt, a Skrull warrior chosen by Emperor Dorrek VII to serve as host to an experiment. He received augmented versions of the powers of each member of the Fantastic Four in order to exact the Skrulls' vengeance upon the superteam for stopping a Skrull invasion of Earth. He could stretch his limbs like Mister Fantastic, become invisible like the Invisible Girl, burn and fly like the Human Torch, and have super strength like The Thing.

Unfortunately, the Fantastic Four haven't been introduced in the MCU yet, so Secret Invasion has to draw on other corners of the Marvel universe if it really wants to make the Super Skrull happen. The pattern is clear, with Groot filling in for Mister Fantastic, Cull Obsidian for The Thing and Extremis for the Human Torch. Also, Kl'rt is not a character in the MCU, too, but the concept of the Super Skrull is very much adaptable, and teasers have shown Gravik extending his limbs similarly to Groot, so it's likely he takes the role of this enhanced Skrull here.

These Experiments Could Make the Skrull Insurgents Even More Dangerous

Gravik's insurgents believe they've waited long enough for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to find them a new home, so they decided to take matters into their own hands and make Earth the new Skrull planet. As justified as their reasons may be, the end goal is certainly not, and Fury is a formidable resistance to any plans in that sense. So far, Gravik has only been able to use the Skrulls' shape-shifting abilities to infiltrate governments and cause terrorist attacks on multiple parts of the world. This is already very dangerous for humans, but with the Super Skrull element, it could get even worse.

While the whole invasion and fighting have been going on behind the scenes, the rise of Super Skrulls could mean the conflict going very much public once these new abilities are put to use. That could lead to general panic among humans, and grow beyond Fury's own scope and abilities. He has been making a point of not bringing the Avengers to deal with this, and he's correct in his argument, but should the existence of a Super Skrull go public, fighting would require equally powerful beings to contain such threats. And, of course, this could also make it easier for Skrulls to copy the Avengers and further instill some panic among humans. It doesn't seem like that's the way Secret Invasion could go, as it's being marketed as a series about Fury on a personal level. But still, the threat exists, and would fit with the higher stakes the series has already proven to be capable of delivering.

