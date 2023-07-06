Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion has finally confirmed something long-time Marvel fans have been expecting to see in the espionage sci-fi series — the Super Skrulls are coming. The Skrull rebellion has already proven itself to be one of the greatest threats the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever faced, being filled with masters of disguise who are willing to slaughter as many innocent lives as it takes to help their race thrive. The rebellion's ferocity and tenacity match that of their leader, General Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), whose latest plan for Skrull dominion may be his deadliest and most deranged yet.

Taking a direct cue from the comic book series the show is based on, Secret Invasion revealed that Gravik is seeking to create an army of special Skrull soldiers armed with the superpowers of other superhumans and creatures. The rebellion turncoat, G'iah (Emilia Clarke), even discovers a list of some of the DNA samples that Gravik has in his possession, each of them belonging to prominent figures of Marvel's past. With the titular "Secret Invasion" escalating each day, the individuals Gravik has obtained DNA for could change the tide of the war. Plus, it also may tease a hugely anticipated upcoming project.

Groot

Image via Disney+

The first name on Gravik's DNA list is none other than everyone's favorite repetitive talking tree, Groot (Vin Diesel). The lovable and huggable member of the Guardians of the Galaxy made his debut in the sci-fi team's debut film in 2014, where he was the ultra-strong companion of Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper). Once the two formed an impromptu team with Starlord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Drax (Dave Bautista), the galaxy's greatest defenders were officially born. During the conflict with Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), Groot sort of sacrificed himself to save his friends, though he really just became reincarnated as a baby version of himself.

Groot continued to be a naive child in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with the other Guardians functioning as parents for the adorable little twig. Groot became a bit less adorable when he entered his teenage phase in Avengers: Infinity War, where he naturally developed quite a disrespect for authority. While assisting the Avengers in fighting Thanos' (Josh Brolin) army on Wakanda, Groot was one of the trillions who vanished when the Mad Titan obtained the Infinity Stones and caused the Blip. Thankfully, Groot was revived when the remaining Avengers reversed the Blip in Avengers: Endgame. We last saw Groot continuing his journey with the Guardians, now a bit more mature and bulky.

The Skrulls likely were able to obtain Groot's DNA through some left-over detached branches during his time on Earth during either Infinity War or Endgame. Groot, being a Flora Colossus, is able to stretch and use his tree-like physiology to stretch and extend his body at will, also featuring a rapid healing factor and regenerative abilities. We see Gravik utilize Groot's abilities in the trailers for Secret Invasion, where he extends a Groot-like limb against his enemies.

Frost Beast

Image via Marvel Studios

The second name on Gravik's list is one that MCU fans haven't seen in about 10 years. The fearsome creature known as a Frost Beast appears, which is the gargantuan frozen creature that was first introduced in the Thor films. The original 2011 film saw Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his companions meet the beast while on their impromptu mission to the Frost Giant realm of Jotunheim, where they sought retribution for a Frost Giant infiltration led by King Laufey (Colm Feore). The conflict was deadly and put the peace between the realms at further risk, but Thor was able to slay the beast.

The Frost Beast then returned during Thor and Malekith's (Christopher Eccleston) final battle, where the nine Nordic realms collided from different portals. One of those realms was Jotunheim, so another Frost Beast was free to cause mayhem in London. As seen in Secret Invasion, the Frost Beast was eventually killed, and its decapitated head somehow ended up in the possession of Gravik and his rebellion. The Frost Beast is gargantuan while also being lightning fast, even able to keep up with Thor at top speed. It also presumably has a strong resistance to cold weather, as that would be required for any creature living in Jotunheim.

Cull Obsidian

Image via Marvel Studios

Another piece of DNA that Garvik has is the hand of Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary) — one of the members of Thanos' defunct Black Order. As with all of Thanos' lieutenants, Cull Obsidian was adopted as one of Thanos' children after the Mad Titan purged his homeworld. Since then, the massive alien became one of Thanos' deadliest assassins, being trusted enough to be sent to Earth to obtain the remaining Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War.

While facing off against Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Wong (Benedict Wong), Cull Obsidian had his hand chopped off by a sling ring portal. He returned to Wakanda with a robotic hand but was eventually slain by Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) using the Hulkbuster suit. Cull Obsidian primarily fought using a chain-like hammer, which, as far as we know, is not in the Skrull Rebellion's possession. Still, the massive alien was still a formidable enemy of the Avengers, with enhanced strength, speed, and durability that Gravik is bound to make use of.

Extremis

Image via Marvel Studios

Finally, the last bit of genetic weaponry that Gravik has (that we know of) is a sample of Extremis - the super soldier serum developed by Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) and Advanced Idea Mechanics in Iron Man 3. The initial intent of Extremis sounded altruistic enough, supposedly capable of increasing human intellect and even regrowing severed limbs. However, the unintended side effects of fire-based superpowers gave Killian the idea to create an army of deadly soldiers to fulfill his nefarious needs. Thankfully, as with many other would-be villains in the MCU, Killian was stopped by Iron Man, as well as a very pissed-off Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Apart from a brief cameo from an Extremis soldier in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the plot line has not had a significant impact on the MCU until now. How Gravik and the Skrulls got a hold of Extremis isn't known, but its regenerative qualities could make them almost invincible. In Episode 3 of Secret Invasion, we also see that Gravik has already subjected himself to a sample of Extremis when he regenerates his wounded hand after being stabbed by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

Could 'Secret Invasion' Be Setting Up a Classic Villain for 'Fantastic Four'?

Image via Marvel Comics

Super Skrulls have been a general concept in Marvel Comics for a while, but there's only one character who has ever held the title of the Super Skrull. Once known as Kl'rt, the usually evil Skrull soldier was enhanced with all the abilities of the Fantastic Four. With Mr. Fantastic's elasticity, the Invisible Woman's transparency, the Thing's strength, and the Human Torch's pyromancy, the Super Skrull is easily one of the greatest physical threats that Marvel's first family ever faced. Seeing as how the Skrull species was introduced in the Fantastic Four comics of the 1960s, it would make perfect sense for Kl'rt to be a possible antagonist in the upcoming 2025 feature film.

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.