Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 4. Another week, another episode of Secret Invasion that kills a pivotal character to underline how dangerous the main villain Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) can be. Unfortunately, this time, the series has completely missed the mark, backing itself into a narrative corner. That’s because, by offing Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Secret Invasion has lowered the story’s emotional stakes while getting rid of one of the main reasons to watch the show. Furthermore, Episode 4’s anti-climatic death is a disservice to Talos, who didn’t even have the chance to see his engaging character arc fulfilled.

Talos Was Written Out of 'Secret Invasion' Too Early

Image via Disney+

While Secret Invasion tells the gripping story of a Skrull insurgency on present-time Earth, the series also reveals much about the past of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For instance, we learn that Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) success as a spy derives mainly from the fact he convinced an elite group of Skrulls to do his bidding. That group was led by General Talos, who became Fury’s best friend as the years went by. It’s fascinating to observe how Talos and Fury became the most trustworthy people in each other’s lives, to the point their friendship echoes the challenges and opportunities of integrating Skrulls on Earth.

If we want to be honest with ourselves, it was somewhat expected Talos would die in Secret Invasion, making the ultimate sacrifice to save his human friend. That seems like the obvious creative choice, especially since Secret Invasion introduces Talos’ daughter, G’iah (Emilia Clarke), as the likely next leader as the Skrull leader. In the past few years, the MCU seems determined to replace every established character with a younger version of themselves. So, with G’iah becoming an effective spy herself, Talos was doomed to death or retirement.

While we can understand Talos receiving a heroic death to help move Secret Invasion’s plot, no one was ready to say farewell to the Skrull warrior so soon. Over the past four episodes, Talos has been forced to confront the fact he failed as a Skrull general by putting his loyalty to Fury above the needs of his people. In addition, by constantly asking the Skrulls to be patient about the future, Talos created the power vacuum Gravik occupied with his destructive ideals. Finally, Talos' inability to find the Skrulls a new home where they can live in peace in their own skins pushed even G’iah away. Secret Invasion had to give Talos time to understand his leadership flaws and give his blessing for G’iah to guide the Skrulls in his place. That would be a satisfying character arc, which could indeed end with Talos' death. Instead, Secret Invasion pushes Talos to the side in the least exciting way.

Talos Died In the Middle of His Story on 'Secret Invasion'

Image via Disney+

In Episode 4, Fury and Talos find out James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) has been replaced with one of Gravik’s Skrulls. As one of the most esteemed officers in United States history, Rhodey has free access to the President (Dermot Mulroney) and can seize dissent. Gravik’s goal is to start World War III, so having someone whispering lies into the President’s ear is the best way to ensure the world’s biggest army will join the party. Of course, Fury and Talos cannot allow Gravik to win, leading them to trick Skrull-Rhodey into drinking a liquid tracking device.

By following Rhodes, Fury and Talos get involved in a shootout between the President’s security detail and Gravik’s forces, disguised as Russian extremists. Gravik wanted to kill the President and blame the Russians, a sure way to get those nuclear missiles flying everywhere. Thanks to Fury and Talos' intervention, Gravik’s plan fails. However, the villain kills Talos in the middle of the combat, forcing Fury to choose between securing the President or returning to retrieve his friend’s body. It’s a nasty move by Talos that will unquestionably push Fury to his brink. However, killing Talos to get to Fury is an unfair decision for the Skrull hero.

Talos' purpose in Secret Invasion was to stand by the side of Fury and prove to the leaders of every world nation that Skrulls are not always violent terrorists. And by giving away his life for the cause, Talos could have even become a martyr, someone to be remembered anytime prejudice threatened to sever the bond between humans and Skrulls. Sadly, Talos dies in the middle of a gunfight on a desert road and is left behind by Fury, who’s understandably more concerned with the President. Saying Talos was done dirty by the writers would be an understatement. And worst of all, since Secret Invasion just brought G’iah back from death, is there any possibility the show will extend Talos the same courtesy? We don't think so.

After G’iah, ‘Secret Invasion’ Can No Longer Fake Death

Image via Disney+

At the end of Episode 3, Gravik shoots G’iah in her heart after discovering she’s the mole leaking information about the terrorists' operations. The shocking death gets reversed in Episode 4, when we find out G’iah now possesses the healing powers of Extremis. Before escaping Gravik’s compound, G’iah used the Super Skrull machine to enhance her shapeshifting powers, which means she can channel the same abilities the insurgence leader has.

It makes sense to take a step back on G’iah’s death because Marvel Studios certainly doesn’t want to waste the talents of Clarke. Still, this move makes it impossible for the show to cancel Talos’ murder without making Gravik’s actions meaningless. After all, if everyone gets revived in one week, how dangerous can the villain really be? Even worse, if we can expect characters’ deaths to be changed in the future, why would we mourn fallen heroes? Due to the G’iah twist, Secret Invasion will likely stand by the decision to murder Talos. That is a shame since the show chose the worst moment to eliminate the Skrull hero.

With the Multiverse looming over the MCU and de-aging technology helping Marvel Studios to explore the past, we can still hope to see more of Talos in the future. Even so, his incomplete character arc will forever stain the MCU’s history.

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.