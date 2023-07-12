Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 4.With a star like Emilia Clarke attached to the role, we all expected the Skrull G’iah to become a more significant part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Episode 4 of Secret Invasion has revealed G’iah is destined to lead the Skrulls in the search for a new home, a task her father, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), failed to complete. Because, as G’iah painfully tells her father in Secret Invasion, the former Skrull general put his friendship with Nick Fury above the needs of his people, and without a strong leader who’s willing to act, terrorists like Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) can seize the hearts and minds of the Skrulls.

The MCU Skrulls Serve as a Metaphor for Immigrants

Image via Disney+

While the MCU is not the best franchise for dealing with complex political themes, Marvel Studios has been trying to let its superhero productions echo some of our real-world issues. In the case of the Skrulls, the shapeshifting aliens have been used to represent immigrants pushed away from their homes by war. In Captain Marvel, we learn that Skrulls came to Earth after the destruction of their home planet by the Kree Empire. The Kree believe that the Skrull must be wiped out of existence, which is why they keep hunting down any survivor across the galaxy. So, until very recently, the Skrulls were victims in the MCU, without a planet or shelter from an oppressive empire that uses their military sovereignty to impose their racist beliefs.

While things got more complicated in Secret Invasion, the Skrulls still serve as a metaphor for immigrants. In their thirty years on Earth, Skrulls have been forced to hide their heritage and asked to blend in with humans. Older Skrulls remember the horrors of the war against the Kree and are willing to embrace a different culture if that means the survival of their people. On the other hand, the younger generation grows restless as the urge to connect to their roots increases. In addition, even humans who act as friends of the Skrulls, such as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), still demand the shapeshifting aliens pretend to be other people and never wear their actual skin.

For immigrants, it can be hard to feel at home in a different land, especially when your way of life is constantly repressed in the name of acceptance. That’s why, for so many Skrulls, it’s imperative to find a new planet where they can wear their own skin. Unfortunately, when those in power fail to recognize the urgency of people’s demands, they make it easier for extremists such as Gravik to seduce the youth. That’s why Talos is partially to blame for the Skrull insurgence, as G’iah explains in Secret Invasion.

‘Secret Invasion’ Rightfully Denounces Talos’ Inertia

Image via Disney+

There’s no questioning Gravik is a madman who must be stopped for the sake of humanity and Skrulls alike. However, as much as it might be controversial to admit it, Gravik does get results with his violent actions. It’s no wonder, then, that he gathered so many followers in Secret Invasion. In Episode 3, Gravik discovers G’iah is the mole who has been telling his secrets to Fury and Talos. That forces G’iah to use the Super Skrull machine, fake her death, and flee Gravik’s headquarters. In Episode 4, after the coast is clear, G’iah has a meeting with Talos, to let her father know she’s alive and demand he takes necessary measures to ensure the safety and freedom of the Skrulls. That’s because, while G’iah was ready to take down Gravik and stop his genocidal endeavors, she also lost faith in Talos as a general.

During their encounter, G’iah asks Talos how he intends to ensure the Skrulls would have a home. Talos, as always, preaches patience, telling G’iah the aliens must remain docile and submissive to humans, slowly showing the world leaders Skrulls can be trustworthy. Talos has a reformist vision of politics, trusting that the world will eventually change enough so that Skrulls won’t have to face prejudice. That’s an extremely optimistic vision of humans, who have spent millennia killing each other for reasons as stupid as race and religion.

As G’iah tells Talos, she cannot follow him. As wrong as Gravik’s actions might be, he at least has a plan to give Skrulls the planet they so desperately need. Meanwhile, Talos has asked for patience for too long instead of acting, failing as a general and leaving a power vacuum Gravik could easily explore. That doesn’t mean Gravik shouldn’t be stopped. Nevertheless, without a strong leader to take the role of general in Gravik’s place, other extremists will eventually start a new insurgency. Fortunately, by calling her father’s mistakes, G’iah has proven she’s ready to guide the Skrulls.

G’iah Is the Right Person to Lead the Skrulls

Image via Disney+

Talos' inertia has led to stagnation in Skrull politics. Gravik, on the other hand, threatens to destroy the shapeshifters in his crusade against humanity. That’s because Gravik is sacrificing Skrulls’ lives in his war and building a new society based on blood and violence, which will undoubtedly return to haunt the next generations. G’iah, in her turn, is the perfect fit for a new general because she walks both worlds.

As her father, G’iah is unwilling to trade the Skrulls’ spirit for a new home and doesn’t want to inflict on humans the same horrors her people met at the hands of the Kree. G’iah understands that we can never meet true peace if we don’t stop the cycle of violence. At the same time, G’iah supports Gravik’s dynamic approach to the Skrull question, as the villain is willing to sacrifice everything to get results now, not decades in the future. As such, G’iah is ready to replace Gravik when the villain is finally defeated.

G’iah won’t pursue a war against humanity but won’t grovel like Talos did. Instead, she can negotiate a new official home for the Skrulls and demand they be recognized as citizens of Earth, even in their own skin. That would be an interesting development for the MCU, one that would both speak against violence and in favor of people having their cultures respected by all.

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.