Over the years, we have been blessed with an abundance of sexy dads in the MCU, from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), and it's high time we recognize Talos as a worthy member of the League of Hot Disney Dads. What are the criteria for this esteemed group, you ask? Well, looks do play a part (have you seen Ben Mendelsohn?), but what's truly attractive is being a devoted father. Here's why we believe Talos, the epitome of an affectionate and dynamic Disney dad, is ready to upgrade his status to Disney Daddy, forever securing his spot as one of the hottest fathers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Talos Is An Amazing Father To G'iah

Talos is originally introduced as an antagonist in Captain Marvel, but we learn who he truly is by the end of the film: a husband and father trying his best. In the third act, we find out that Talos and the Skrulls aren't the one-dimensional bad guys they seem to be, and in actuality, that the Kree have been the bad guys in this conflict, while the Skrulls were just looking for a place to live and escape Kree persecution. After revealing his sole objective of finding a safe home for his family, Talos subverts expectations in the best ways and spends the duration of the film captivating the audience with his magnetic personality and unique sense of humor.

The Talos we reunite with in Secret Invasion is a bit different from the fun-loving comic relief we knew before. Grieving the loss of his wife and the betrayal of his daughter, we meet a more hardened Talos. However, beneath his guarded facade, he remains tender in the most significant ways and this evolution makes him an even better character, allowing him to shine and excel in his role, stealing every scene with his compelling performance.

Despite his daughter G'iah's (Emilia Clarke) affiliation with the Skrull Rebellion, Talos's love for her remains unwavering, and he unfailingly fulfills his role as the perfect Disney Daddy. He checks ALL the boxes: risking his life for some secret quality time with her, forgiving her for abandoning and double-crossing him, and even boldly confronting the dangerous Skrull rebellion leader to defend her name. These are the typical green flags we look for when appointing a new DDILF (Disney Dad I'd...you know the rest.) Ultimately, he doesn't care what G'iah has done, and he doesn't try to force her to be anyone except who she is. All he wants is for her to be safe, something he makes it clear to Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) with a not-so-subtle threat even after it's disclosed to him that he's in a room full of alarmingly reckless rebel Skrull soldiers.

In the end, G'iah willingly becomes a mole to assist her father in preventing a catastrophic nuclear attack, only to find out the whole thing was a test set up by Gravik, who murders her in cold blood for her deception. Based on Secret Invasion's trailers, it's possible G'iah's death may have been staged, leaving viewers hopeful that her potential hasn't actually been wasted. But if she's truly gone, you can bet that Daddy Talos is going to avenge her. And hey, we might as well enjoy the front-row seats to his scorching hot wrath. Consider it a small consolation prize.

Fatherhood Is A Core Part Of Talos' Identity

Talos' devotion to G'iah alone is enough to make him a Daddy, but his unique and irresistible appeal lies in the authenticity with which he embodies fatherhood. It's not merely a role he assumes or a uniform he puts on when his child is present, it permeates every aspect of his life.

A good father prioritizes healthy communication, and Talos exemplifies this trait flawlessly. Just take his dynamic with Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), for example. Talos' ability to fearlessly speak his mind and be vulnerable, expressing his own needs and encouraging Fury to "use his words," adds an extra layer of undeniable charm to his character. In these one-on-one scenes where their relationship takes center stage, he is consistently speaking his mind and wearing his heart on his sleeve. Talk about being a model of non-toxic masculinity.

A good father is nurturing, which comes naturally to Talos. Whether mentoring Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home when he's undercover as Fury or calming a young boy's nerves before a crucial interrogation with his father, he exhibits genuine care and empathy like it's a reflex for him. He's even nurturing in the way he speaks with Gravik during their confrontation in Episode 3, starting the meeting from a place of bargaining and understanding before turning to stern and angry because, well, Gravik chose to be a very bad boy.

A good father is loyal, and much like his loyalty to his daughter, he remains steadfast in his loyalty to Nick in spite of his friend's absence during his toughest times. He carried everything for Fury when he died and again when he disappeared willingly, a fact he is not shy to remind the former SHIELD Director, yet he still believes in him and proudly reassures him, "I'm not with Gravik because I'm with you."

A good father is not only dedicated to their children but also values their role as a spouse. Though she's not explicitly shown in the series, Talos's love for his late wife, Soren (Sharon Blynn), was evident in Captain Marvel and continues to be evident in the way he speaks of her and honors her memory by keeping her plant and spirit alive.

A good father is gentle yet resolute, showcased in the way Talos is calm by default but willing to do whatever it takes to keep his loved ones safe. While he consistently strives to maintain peace and be the voice of reason, he knows when to take control of a situation and possesses the strength to protect others from a threat when necessary.

And lastly, a good father is uncompromising in his commitment. Despite enduring a three-decade wait for Fury and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to fulfill their promise of finding a new home for the Skrulls, Talos remains intent on upholding his end of the bargain. He stays faithful to the initial cause, assuring Gravik that he lacks a true understanding of humans and reminds him that he will forever remain distinct from the rebel Skrulls. When Gravik challenges him on this, Talos exudes confidence that he is doing what is right and that their people will recognize the stark contrast between them when the opportune moment arises.

Talos Is A Certified Disney Daddy

Infused with a perfect blend of grit and tenderness from Ben Mendelsohn's transformative performance, Talos possesses an alluring duality that sets him apart as both a tough, hardened spy and an emotionally available, dedicated dad and friend. His personality transcends good looks (but again, how gorgeous is Ben Mendelsohn? Who gave him the right?), making him attractive no matter what shape he takes. Not only is he a certified Disney Daddy, but he's probably the most responsible and least problematic MCU father aside from Scott Lang. So, let's give credit where it's deserved and welcome Talos to the League of Hot Disney Dads. His promotion is long overdue, and we can't wait to see him thrive in this role.

Don't miss out on the chance to swoon over Talos in the all-new episodes of Secret Invasion every Wednesday on Disney+.