Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Secret InvasionThe Skrulls have arrived in the first episode of Secret Invasion, and the series is already taking many established characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in pretty unexpected directions. For starters, we see the lead character of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) entirely out of his element, not fully knowing how to tackle the impending threat of the Skrull rebellion. Secondly, the first episode of Secret Invasion with a bombshell character death, ending the cliffhanger of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) being shot and killed. These developments are exciting, but one character, in particular, gets his chance to shine after being introduced in one of the weaker Marvel storylines.

Ben Mendelsohn Steals the Show as Talos in 'Captain Marvel'

Image via Marvel Studios

That character is Talos, Nick Fury's Skrull ally. The lovable shapeshifting alien returns in Secret Invasion, once again played by Ben Mendelsohn. When we first met Talos, he was introduced as the main antagonist in Captain Marvel, being the leader of a group of Skrulls fighting against the all-powerful Kree Empire. As a soldier for that Empire for as long as she can remember, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), AKA Captain Marvel, is instructed to pursue this band of Skrulls to prevent them from harming Kree society. Thus, Talos becomes the initial villain in Danvers' origin story.

Captain Marvel is one of the lesser-loved films in the MCU, largely because it just doesn't do much differently from other superhero origin films. Talos is the big exception to that, being a character that consistently subverts expectations in the best ways. At first, Ben Mendelsohn playing a bad guy seems more than appropriate given he's played characters like Director Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Sorrento in Ready Player One. Talos fits all those hallmarks to a tee for the movie's first two acts until a twist in the third act reveals that Talos and the Skrulls aren't the one-dimensional bad guys they seem to be.

In actuality, the Kree Empire has been the aggressor in this conflict, with the Skrulls instead just looking for a new planet to call home and escape Kree persecution. Shedding a new light on the situation, Talos slowly but surely earns the trust of Carol Danvers and even forms a friendship with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. Plus, it should also be mentioned that Talos is absolutely hilarious in the 2019 film, being confused by questions like "Can you turn into a file cabinet?" and being deathly afraid of Goose the alien feline.

Talos Mentors a Grieving Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Image via Sony Pictures

Talos technically returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, though Ben Mendelsohn only appears at the very end of the film despite being a big part of the plot. How is this possible? Well, while Nick Fury is conducting a new mission in Earth's atmosphere, the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director has Talos do work on the planet, shapeshifting into a picture-perfect image of Fury while another Skrull impersonates Maria Hill.

One such mystery that Talos has to uncover is to discover the threat of the Elementals, which are various monsters that started popping up all over Europe. While they meet the unusual new hero, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Talos feels they need some backup in dealing with this alleged multiverse threat, so they recruit Peter Parker (Tom Holland) while on his European school field trip. Peter is still grappling with the loss of his father figure, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), following the events of Avengers: Endgame, so Talos ends up being something of a mentor to Peter while playing the part of Nick Fury.

Eventually, Peter learns that this Mysterio character is not who he claimed to be, being yet another tech bro who had a grudge against Tony Stark. Peter defeats him, and Talos and his partner are able to avoid an assassination attempt and escape without a hitch. The film's post-credits scene is where we get the big reveal that Fury and Hill have been Talos and his partner this entire time, meaning that Peter never actually met Nick Fury at all. They report their findings to Fury, thinking they did a good job helping Peter progress in his hero's journey.

Talos Is a More Jaded Character in 'Secret Invasion'

Image via Disney+

For the first time since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, we're finally reacquainted with Talos in Disney+'s Secret Invasion, and the series is already raising the stakes for Phase 5 of the MCU. That being said, the Talos we see in Secret Invasion is far different from the Skrull we've seen before, and honestly, for the better. For one, Talos' physical appearance is different, with the alien now taking the form of a human that looks identical to that of Ben Mendelsohn. Narratively this is done because the Skrulls are supposed to be hiding among the human population.

Along with his new look, Talos is no longer the fun-loving, joke-cracking comic relief that he was in his previous appearances. In Secret Invasion, Talos is a hardened spy with a personal stake in this deadly Skrull rebellion. Aligning with the humans seemingly makes Talos a traitor to his own race, so there's already a sense of personal responsibility to tackle this sensitive situation. Also, Talos had a wife who was murdered. The details surrounding her death are currently unknown, but Talos implies that she was murdered by a prominent member of the Skrull Rebellion, who might be Gravik.

In addition to the reveal that Talos once had a wife who was killed, we also are reminded that Talos has a daughter. Unfortunately for Talos, his daughter G'iah (Emilia Clarke) has joined the Skrull Rebellion, who are attempting to take over the planet from the humans. It seems that G'iah was not aware that her mother was dead, nor that one of the leaders of the rebellion may have been responsible for her death. Will Talos be able to reconcile with his daughter or will she fall to the dark side forever? Either way, it's sure to be a thrilling ride.