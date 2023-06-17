A few years ago, when Spider-Man: Far From Home released in theaters, fans were excited to see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) teaming uo with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to take down a threat all over Europe. However, when the credits rolled on the 2019 blockbuster, an unexpected reveal took place, with Nick Fury actually being the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) in disguise. Fury had been on a mission in space for quite some time, and Earth still needed one of its best protectors. The pair came up with the plan to switch places, so the heroes and villains of our planet believed that Fury was still around.

Four years after the release of that movie, Talos is back in Secret Invasion, a limited series detailing a Skrull conspiracy to take over the planet. Given that the aliens that are trying to remove humans from positions of power once belonged to his community, Talos feels responsible for the terrorist attacks taking place in different countries. During a recent interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Mendelsohn spoke about Talos' experience impersonating Nick Fury, and what that could mean for both characters over the course of the show. Here's what the actor had to say about the characters' shared experience:

That's a fantastic question, and you know, one of the wonderful things about what's happened in this entire thing is that [Spider-Man:] Far From Home was unexpected for me as it's revealed that, “Yeah, yeah, I carried the ball for you the whole time.” But what I think he really learns about what Fury's had to go through or who he is and isn't, is what Talos tells him. You're gonna see it. You're gonna see who Nick Fury is and what Talos has brought to the table as to who he is, and that, I think, is, to me, one of the great pleasures about who this guy actually ends up being in the MCU, who the Skrulls end up being in the MCU versus who they are in the canonical works.

The consequences of that reveal turned out to be darker than expected, since Fury was nowhere to be seen during Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his absence, Earth became a more disorganized place, with no official Avengers team going around saving the day, and multiple evil corporations trying to do whatever they wanted with the power vacuum left after the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin). But now, Fury's return is not triumphant, and instead, he has to argue with most of his allies by proving that he still has something to prove before retiring.

The Skrulls Are Already Here

Regardless of his current condition, Fury will have to be ready to face what Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) is planning for him. The Skrull warrior has a personal score to settle with the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., and with an army of shape-shifters, it's almost impossible to know who might be attacking Fury next. Even if Talos and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are there to help him, this will be an emotional trial for someone who used to be the most influential figure of the MCU.

