Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion has depicted a lot of interesting character relationships in its first three episodes. The series briefly developed Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) bond with long-time partner Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) while also hinting at a dark history between him and the villainous Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and continues to explore the strained dynamic between the heroic Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his conflicted daughter, G’iah (Emilia Clarke). But the most compelling dynamic on the show is the one between Fury and Talos themselves. The decades-long history between the characters adds a lot of dramatic weight to all their interactions and their dysfunctional partnership is the foundation on which the rest of the series is built.

Talos and Fury Started as Enemies and Slowly Became Allies

Fury and Talos first encountered one another during the events of Captain Marvel in 1995. After arriving at Earth, Talos used his shape-shifting abilities to impersonate a high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. agent named Keller, who was Fury’s boss at the time. As Keller, he tracked Fury and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to Project Pegasus, where he attempted to trick Fury into leading him to Carol. However, Fury was able to deduce it was an impostor and attempted to dispatch Talos, but the latter’s superhuman strength gave him the edge in the fight. Talos again managed to follow the pair to Maria Rambeau’s (Lashana Lynch) home, where he explained that his people were not the terrorists the Kree told Carol they were but refugees searching for a new home planet. Fury and Carol agreed to help them find Wendy Lawson/Mar-Vell’s (Annette Bening) secret laboratory, where the rest of the Skrull contingent, including Talos’ family, were hiding. During the mission Fury held a playful grudge against Talos and frequently poked fun at him, though the two also developed a genuine bond, as shown by Nick’s concern when Talos was injured during a battle with the Kree Starforce.

At the end of the film Carol vows to help the Skrull refugees find a home and flashbacks in Secret Invasion show that Fury did the same, though he only promised his help in exchange for the Skrulls operating as his shape-shifting covert operatives. This arrangement lasted decades, as shown by Talos’ stint impersonating Fury during Spider-Man: Far From Home but by the time of the present-day storyline in Secret Invasion the relationships between Fury and Talos and Fury and the general Skrull population have become considerably strained. Fury’s failure to deliver on his promise has led many Skrulls to become sympathetic to or directly join the violent resistance led by Gravik, which seeks to conquer the Earth for their own. On a more personal level, Fury’s lack of progress and his exodus to S.A.B.E.R. after returning from the Blip left Talos feeling betrayed and taken advantage of.

Talos and Fury's Friendship Needs To Be Rebuilt

The pair is still able to function as an effective team, with their friendly banter about aging being one of the highlights of the series’ premiere episode but the tension between them is becoming increasingly charged and constant. Talos has been vocally upset the two times Fury has threatened to shoot enemy Skrulls in his presence, even though on the second occasion he ultimately wound up taking the shot himself. Meanwhile, Fury was outraged to learn that Talos had sent out a beacon to other Skrulls while Fury was gone during the Blip, leading Earth’s Skrull population to increase to around a million. Upon hearing this Fury kicked Talos out of their train car.

When Fury later needed his help stopping a resistance attack on the U.N. Talos demanded an amusing apology, forcing Fury to say “Help me, Talos, ‘cause I am useless without you.” This was funny and endearing but soon after it became clear that there is still plenty of genuine resentment built up between the two. After Fury makes a petty comment about how he’s been cleaning up Talos’ messes for close to 30 years Talos replies by asserting that most of Fury’s professional advancement and success at safeguarding global security is due to his Skrull agents, not Fury’s own skill as a spy. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn share great chemistry and comedic timing, but they’re also proving adept at highlighting the anger the characters feel at each other, and their interactions are consistent highlights of the series.

Despite the lingering hostility between them, the pair were still able to prevent the attack, but only after G’iah, who has been supplying her father with intelligence from within the resistance, broke her cover by getting them a password to stop a missile launch a Skrull impostor had instigated. However, this confirmed to Gravik that G’iah had betrayed him, and he shot her in the chest, leaving her for dead. There is some serious doubt about whether G’iah is actually dead, mainly because there is evidence from trailers to suggest otherwise, but if she is, it will test Talos’ loyalty to Fury like never before. He would presumably want revenge on Gravik, of course, but the loss of his daughter may break his spirit and cause him to finally give up on his and Fury’s cause, especially given that he already feels unappreciated by the latter.

Regardless of G’iah’s fate, the series will need to work hard to make Fury worthy of Talos’ loyalty again. Both characters have made mistakes (Talos definitely should have told Fury about the influx of refugee Skrulls before now) but more of the blame for their fracturing partnership lies with the spymaster. There is little evidence so far that Fury has even been working to keep his promise and while this failure and his mistreatment of Talos makes the character more human and fallible than he has been portrayed as in the past they also make him less likable. Making the relationship between the two characters a flawed one was a smart call and watching its collapse has been compelling, as it is clear that the two are close friends by the way they banter with each other. But now is the time to start building it back up again so that the audience is reminded that these characters deeply care for one another, which in turn is part of the reason we care about them.