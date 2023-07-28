Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Secret Invasion

As lackluster as the series might have been, the ending of Secret Invasion completely changes the status quo of the MCU. A few years ago, we would all be excited to learn more about the repercussions of humanity discovering shapeshifting Skrulls live among us. Unfortunately, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has struggled with cohesion since Avengers: Endgame, with plot points that should have been game-changers inexplicably dropped. The biggest offender is, of course, Eternals, in which a giant Celestial rises from the ocean and is never relevant again. So, as Marvel Studios prepares to retool the MCU and make fans once more excited about its ambitious superhero storyline, they mustn't repeat Eternals' mistake with Secret Invasion. Because if they do, the MCU might be genuinely doomed.

The MCU Has a Problem Balancing Story and Worldbuilding

The “Infinity Saga” kept breaking box office records for over a decade by mixing stories with high emotional stakes and clever worldbuilding. While some movies of the “Infinity Saga” are better than others, each project tried to be its own thing, occasionally leaving breadcrumbs behind to tease the big crossover events on the horizon. In short, the storytelling in the MCU was perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Even the worst movies of the “Infinity Saga,” such as Thor: The Dark World, had a self-contained story to tell, and even if the maligned sequel did introduce the Reality Stone, the movie’s main goal was to give Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) some character growth while exploring the Dark Elves side of Nordic mythology.

Four years after the “Infinity Saga” wrapped, the MCU has grown so fast that Marvel Studios lost control of the overall story. Because of that, we have projects such as Ant-Man: Quantumania, which are so concerned about setting up future installments that they don’t work as a solo adventure. There’s also the case of WandaVision, a brilliant exploration of grief that turns into a mess for its final episode so that it could tease Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even worse, since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was produced simultaneously with WandaVision, the movie utterly ignored Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) character growth to turn her into a shallow villain.

What About the All of the New Characters?

The “Infinity Saga” carefully built the interconnectivity of the MCU while still making each main character relevant. In turn, Phases 4 and 5 have been spitting out half-baked movies and TV shows that put worldbuilding ahead of good storytelling – with a few exceptions, such as Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Most of the recent MCU projects even end with credits scenes that introduce new characters that might never show up again, as they don’t fit in any of Marvel Studios’ projects up to 2027. Of course, we would love to see if Brett Goldstein has a chance to shine as Hercules, but are there plans for a Thor 5? The same could be said of Skaar, the son of Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), that’s dropped in the final moments of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when there’s no Emerald Giant project on the calendar.

While there are just too many loose threads and contradicting storylines in Phases 4 and 5 of the MCU, Eternals is the MCU project that best exemplifies the current challenges of Marvel Studios to keep their universe from falling apart. The movie ends with the introduction of Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) as the Black Knight, Mahershala Ali’s Blade, and Harry Styles as Starfox, Thano’s brother. Plus, there are two different cliffhangers on Eternals. First, some team members are taken by Arishem, the Judge. Then, Starfox summons the others to an intergalactic adventure.

All these teases were shoved into the movie without any confirmation that the Eternals would return. Still, even worse, Eternals completely changed the MCU because the world could see Arishem emerging from the skies. In addition, a Celestial rose from Earth’s core and now lies dead and turned into stone in the middle of the ocean. That would be a cataclysmic event capable of causing never-seen earthquakes, altering the global weather, and forcing humanity to rethink their knowledge about life and the universe. Still, even after two years have passed in the MCU timeline, the giant Celestial in the ocean only got mentioned by a tiny Easter egg in She-Hulk. As much as some of us love Eternals and wish Chloé Zhao would get a shot at a sequel, Marvel Studios has failed to show how the movie's events affected the MCU. The same thing cannot happen with Secret Invasion, which turned MCU politics upside down.

‘Secret Invasion’ Changes the MCU Politics, and That Should Matter

At the end of Secret Invasion, the President of the United States (Dermot Mulroney) reveals to the world that Skrulls are hiding among humans. Furthermore, the President declares war on aliens by passing an emergency bill to classify any non-Terran being as an enemy combatant. The President rushed actions lead to mass hysteria, with people organizing kill squads to take down the humans they think are Skrulls. That ends badly, with innocent people being gunned down by enraged fanatics who give into their racist tendencies.

All around the world, people are scared of Skrulls while the shapeshifting species prepares to survive another purge. Tensions are high, global politics have shifted, and no one knows who they can trust. That means Marvel Studios must do their homework and allow these events to echo in their upcoming projects, especially since so many of them are connected to the Skrulls.

How Will Future Marvel Projects Handle These Ideas?

The Marvels will hopefully address the Skrull situation on Earth. Furthermore, with Captain America: Brave New World promising to explore the political intricacies of a world post-Blip, there’s no way the Skrull invasion gets swept under the carpet without damaging the MCU’s cohesion. In addition, Thunderbolts promises to show how General Ross (Harrison Ford) will take over the White House, a political move that has to be connected with Secret Invasion. Finally, while Armor Wars still doesn't have a release window, the movie must dig deep into how a Skrull replaced James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

Secret Invasion is now at the crossroads of the MCU becoming relevant again or falling into oblivion. The series can define how the MCU will look for the next couple of years, reinforcing the idea all these different stories happen in the same world. However, if Marvel Studios repeats the errors of Eternals and ignores the story’s major developments, that would be confirmation it's not worth following the MCU anymore.