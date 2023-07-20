Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 5.

Episode 5 of Secret Invasion changed the stakes of the series by revealing what Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) truly wants with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), something called “The Harvest.” While the series is taking the easy way out with the villain by painting Gravik as a power-hungry megalomaniac instead of a man with a cause, the presence of the Harvest alone opens a whole new can of worms the Marvel Cinematic Universe must deal with, lest it becomes another game-changing plot point that just gets swept under the rug.

What Is the Harvest in ‘Secret Invasion’?

Image via Disney+

As part of his plan to kill all humans and claim Earth as a new Skrull paradise, Gravik has gathered scientists to create a Super Skrull machine. The machine enhances any Skrull exposed to it, allowing them to channel the superpowers of different individuals. So, while a Skrull can change its appearance at will, a Super Skrull can change its powers to gain combat advantage. There’s just one catch. The Super Skrull machine needs the DNA of enhanced individuals to grant Skrulls new powers. That means if Gravik wants the power of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), he must first get her blood.

The Super Skrull machines gave Gravik incredible powers like the healing factor of Iron Man 3’s Extremis. However, the machine’s limitations also prevented Gravik from becoming so powerful that Nick Fury couldn’t take him out alone. Unfortunately, Episode 5 changes this power dynamic by explaining how Gravik is going after the Harvest, a vial containing DNA samples from all the Avengers. Once he acquires this DNA batch, Gravik will be as strong as all of the Avengers combined, making him one of the most powerful beings in the galaxy. That explains why Gravik is willing to bet the lives of hundreds of innocent Skrulls to force Fury to give him the vial.

RELATED: G'iah Is Right, Talos Failed as a General in ‘Secret Invasion’

As we learn in Secret Invasion, every hero sheds blood to defend the planet during the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Realizing that, Fury sent his Skrull spies, led by Gravik, to collect DNA samples from Earth’s mightiest defenders. Since he led the party that collected the samples, Gravik is well aware of the existence of the Harvest, which is probably what gave him the idea of the Super Skrull machine. Still, while Fury is responsible for trusting Gravik with such a sensitive secret, we should also take a step back and ask: what the heck was the superspy thinking by preserving the Avengers' DNA?

How Could Nick Fury Think the Harvest Would Be a Good Idea?

Image via Disney+

While at its inception, the MCU was concerned with giving its wondrous technology a scientific explanation, by now, science in Marvel Studios' production works somewhat like magic. People say “quantum” a few times and conjure artifacts that defy logic. This approach has obvious benefits, as every movie and TV show can bend science to its needs. However, it also means villains have access to tools and knowledge that can change the status quo in the blink of an eye. In a universe where people can go subatomic, create all-powerful artificial intelligence, and distribute clean energy to everyone, things like cloning shouldn’t be considered so farfetched. That’s most likely why Fury decided to collect the Avengers’ DNA, so he could replace Earth’s heroes if some of them fall in battle.

While the idea might sound good the first time we hear it, keeping Avengers’ DNA lying around is dangerous. As Gravik proves, it only takes one villain to take Fury’s insurance plan and turn it into the biggest threat the planet has ever seen. Inside the Harvest, there is the key to recreating a supersoldier serum and breeding an army that can take over the world. Furthermore, if an army of supersoldiers could do some severe damage, what happens if someone gets their hands in the genetic secrets of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)? Finally, just imagine the unstoppable force that could be born from a mix of Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) Asgardian DNA and Captain Marvel’s cosmic energy.

There’s no way a man as clever as Fury didn’t think about the repercussions something like the Harvest could have, which makes the decision to collect the DNA samples even more baffling. Lastly, if that wasn’t reason enough NOT to move forward with his dumb plan, Fury has betrayed his fellow heroes by creating the Harvest.

With the Harvest, Nick Fury Betrays the Heroes’ Trust

Image via Disney+

Let’s get something clear: Nick Fury is not the most decent character in the MCU. For the superspy, the need to protect the planet trumps any moral compass people might have, which is why he’s not above betraying friends and tricking people who trust him. In The Avengers, for example, Fury even dips Agent Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) baseball cards in blood to give the Avengers the final push they need to work together. Yet, Fury seemed to experience some character growth as the years passed.

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Fury’s desire to protect the planet leads him to create weaponized helicarriers that can kill people before they even commit crimes. At the movie's end, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) helps Fury take down the whole operation once they learn Hydra is still alive inside S.H.I.E.L.D. and planning to use the helicarriers to ensure their global dominance. Fury’s defense that safety is more important than freedom is shattered by the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D., and in his subsequent appearances in the MCU, the spy seems more trusting of his friends. That makes the Harvest a considerable step back on Fury’s dynamics with the heroes.

By collecting the Avengers’ DNA, Fury ignored the individual freedom of all the heroes, who were deprived of the right to choose what would be done with their blood. In addition, the Harvest treats the Avengers as a commodity, not as people with feelings and free will. Fury has repeatedly stated that the world needs the Avengers to defend the planet from threats humans can’t take out on their own. Still, he single-handedly decided to piss off the same people he wants to show up whenever the world is in danger. That’s an absurd strategy, no matter how we look at it.

There’s still one episode of Secret Invasion left. Hopefully, the series will get rid of the Harvest and close this can of worms. At the very least, Secret Invasion should force Fury to be accountable for his terrible decision.

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.