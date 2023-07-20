Marvel fans have been enjoying a very hot Summer full of exciting content. Coming off the heels of the critical hit Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel debuted their next MCU limited series, Secret Invasion, this past June. The Nick Fury centric paranoid thriller has one more episode to go, but now it has been revealed that the first three episodes of the series will be available to watch on Hulu starting Friday, July 21.

The announcement was made during the first day of San Diego Comic Con on Thursday. The series is being promoted heavily at the world-famous con with a Skrull invasion taking over. If you’re attending SDCC you could run into one of these shapeshifters or become one yourself so be careful who you trust.

Skrulls Have Taken Over the MCU

The first half of Secret Invasion consisting of the episodes “Resurrection”, “Promises”, and “Betrayed” did a serviceable job setting a much darker and serious tone than the MCU is typically known for. It’s more in line with Captain America: The Winter Soldier than say an Ant-Man. In that regard Secret Invasion has been refreshing following Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos as they try to fight off a Skrull uprising led by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s rebel leader Gravik. Other popular MCU characters like Cobie Smulders’ Agent Maria Hill, Don Cheadle’s Rhodey, and Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross also have major roles to play in this twisted tale, but there’s more to every character MCU fans thought they knew this time around. New cast members for Secret Invasion also include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, and Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson. While the series has had its ups and downs thus far mainly due to a lackluster villain, if you're a fan of Jackson’s version of Fury, this is a must-watch event. This is the first time Fury is truly getting the spotlight in the MCU, and we’re getting a lot of insight into the man behind the eyepatch.

Image via Disney+

Where Can I Stream Secret Invasion?

Starting July 21, Marvel fans will have until Thursday, August 17 to watch the first three episodes of Secret Invasion on Hulu. If you’re all caught up on the series, the finale will air on Disney+ Wednesday, July 26. Until then, you can watch the new Hulu Secret Invasion TV spot down below.