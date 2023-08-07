Secret Invasion had a lot going for it. It was full of A-List talent, it pitched itself with a compelling premise, and it had an excellent marketing campaign that sprinkled Skrulls throughout the marketing campaigns of other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. But now that the series has come and gone, it’s clear that even all that wasn’t going to be enough to save a show that was in all likelihood doomed from the start. Taking a look at how Secret Invasion fits into the MCU as a whole, it becomes clear that the timing was off. If Marvel had just waited longer to make Secret Invasion, they would’ve had the time to set up and properly execute its central premise, instead of the half-baked mush of ideas the show became.

'Secret Invasion' Had a Lot of Potential

The inspiration for Secret Invasion comes from the 2008 comic book crossover of the same name. In that story, the comic’s more villainous version of the Skrulls infiltrated Earth by replacing dozens of key characters, including Elektra, Spider-Woman, and the Avengers' butler Jarvis. What begins as a slow and subtle infiltration quickly turns into an all-out war. The story's drama comes from the tense conversations where characters try to figure out which of their friends, family, and colleagues are secretly Skrulls. The crossover is big, bombastic, and mostly loses the core thread of the story about two-thirds of the way through, but it left a lasting impression on both the Marvel universe and its audience.

The MCU adaptation took a different route, going for a quieter version of the story that wanted to blend the tense energy of a paranoid thriller with an Invasion of the Body Snatchers-style plot. It centered the story not on the Avengers, but on an aging Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who unintentionally created the fraught relationship between the humans and the Skrulls when he brought them to Earth in the '90s. This should have worked as a concept — it avoids the need to have too many big-name characters involved, and Nick Fury’s spy background lends itself to the tone the show wanted to achieve — but after a few episodes, a glaring problem began to rear its head.

The MCU Wasn’t Ready for 'Secret Invasion'

Secret Invasion started strong, with the reveal that a Skrull was pretending to be CIA Agent Ross (Martin Freeman) in the first few minutes. But after Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) was killed off at the end of the first episode, it became clear there were shockingly few characters on the show who could be secretly Skrulls. Nick Fury and Colonel "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) were the only two major recurring MCU characters in the show. The reveal that Rhodey was a Skrull was painfully obvious — there were no other options. Neither Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) nor President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) had enough screen time that the audience would have cared if they were Skrulls or not, and the rest of the cast were Skrulls who weren't pretending to be anyone. There was no tension because there was no one that could secretly be a Skrull and have it matter, other than Rhodey.

This isn’t entirely Secret Invasion’s fault. The truth is that the MCU doesn’t have the characters to spare. By releasing Secret Invasion so close to Endgame and immediately after the varied and disconnected array of projects in Phase 4, there’s no established status quo for Secret Invasion to disrupt. There’s no existing dynamic between most of the big players in the MCU because right now most of them have barely met. We haven’t had a new Avengers movie to bring together a new team, and there's no other gathering place for superheroes in the MCU right now, so any reveal of someone being a Skrull wouldn’t impact the rest of the universe outside of their own personal bubbles. And the MCU hasn't spent any time setting the stage for Secret Invasion either. Agent Ross’ Skrull reveal in Episode 1 is confusing in light of the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where he was smuggled out of the U.S. and taken to Wakanda. Was he a Skrull then? Did he get replaced in Wakanda, or did he leave since then and get replaced? It’s all very unclear, and very obvious this was not coordinated across both projects.

Then there’s the fact that there simply aren’t enough options for characters to be Skrulls. There are two main categories of MCU characters right now: those that were around before Avengers: Endgame, and those that were introduced after. Neither are ideal choices to be Skrulls. The old characters, like Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) have all mostly appeared in just one or two shows or movies since Endgame, and those projects have all focused on the emotional fallout of the Infinity Saga. It would be immensely disappointing if Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) efforts to process Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) death and the consequences of his lethal vigilantism in Hawkeye were meaningless because he was a Skrull the whole time. On the other hand, the newer characters simply haven’t been around long enough for the reveal they were a Skrull to feel like the betrayal it should. Characters like Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), or Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) have only had a single appearance, meaning that if they were revealed to be a Skrull they were either replaced offscreen after their first appearance or their original appearance wasn’t the real them. Neither would make for a satisfying reveal. The fact is, there simply aren’t enough characters that would make sense to be Skrulls on a meta-level.

The MCU Should Have Waited to Make 'Secret Invasion'

To get the most out of its premise, Marvel should’ve waited to make Secret Invasion. The MCU needed time to start pulling threads together, bringing its cast of characters together as The Avengers did back in Phase 1. It needed to have the time for its characters to have adventures together so that the reveal that one of them was a Skrull could have an impact on both the characters and the audience. Secret Invasion would’ve worked nicely as the Multiverse Saga’s equivalent of Captain America: Civil War, a story that brings the Avengers to a new low so that they have something to overcome in the lead-up to the epic finale of the Saga. But because it’s been released into the post-Endgame sludge of disconnected MCU projects, it has no narrative foundation to stand on.

The ideal form of a Secret Invasion story in the MCU is the capstone to a carefully plotted phase of movies and shows. The entire phase would be produced with the knowledge of which characters are secretly Skrulls, with characters being shared between projects to create a network of connections that would inevitably be torn apart. You’d watch a team of Avengers working together and building friendships, and then, in the earliest moments of Secret Invasion, one of them would be killed and revealed to be a Skrull, setting off a massive domino effect felt across the entire universe. This way, you could write around the knowledge that certain characters are missing important moments, allowing that lost time to drive drama and not just retroactively destroy the emotional beats of previous movies and shows.

Even if Secret Invasion wasn’t elevated to a higher status in the MCU, it still would’ve been better served coming out later in the Multiverse Saga. There would’ve been more options for characters to be Skrulls, allowing the show to achieve the paranoid thriller tone that it wanted to have — and the Skrull reveals would’ve hit harder if they involved characters the audience had had more time to get attached to. But by releasing it now, Marvel set it up to fail. Its potential was stifled, and now that it’s done it’s clear that it will have barely any impact on the MCU or its audience. All Marvel had to do was wait, and then maybe Secret Invasion wouldn't have been such a failure.

