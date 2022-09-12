Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is back in action for the first time in a long time for the upcoming DIsney+ series Secret Invasion. During Disney's D23 this past Saturday, a new full-length trailer for the series dropped. As one of the few sneak peeks released to the public, it gives a look at fan-favorites like Emilia Clarke in action for the first time since she was first announced.

Secret Invasion is a huge storyline in the comics and has the potential to be the same thing for the MCU. From the looks of this trailer, that definitely seems to be the case. Fury has been off world for many years, so the question is what has been up to since we last saw him in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Kevin Feige also announced at D23 that this series will directly tie into Armor Wars, which is currently scheduled to shoot sometime next year. That's also made very clear by a certain cameo in the trailer. With all the political intrigue of this trailer it definitely seems like this series will raise the stakes higher than ever.

The trailer opens with Fury presumably landing on Earth for the first time in a very long time, which is affirmed immediately afterwards when the voiceover of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) begins. She tells Fury that she's been contacting him for help, but he hasn't returned any of her calls. His actions have made it clear that he's been avoiding Earth at all cosst. Fury explains that he's finally returned, but only because it's for an emergency.

Then it quickly transitions over to Fury sitting down with none other than James Rhodes aka War Machine (Don Cheadle), the aforementioned cameo. Fury warns him that he needs to check into his security detail because no one can be trusted. In the comics, a group of Skrulls managed to infiltrate The Avengers, which caused a huge disadvantage for them. One quick shot shows Olivia Colman's character and another guy in some room with people lying in some kind of pods. Are those the people the Skrulls are impersonating or the other way around? The trailer also shows a quick look at the return of Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) for the first time since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As many fans already know, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) is returning since his small cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home where he was impersonating Nick Fury. It seems they both still work very closely together and are going to be the ones in charge of taking on this mission. Talos warns Fury that they need to be very careful from now on, so you'd assume that things aren't going well for the heroes. It transitions to an action scene where Talos attacks a guy at one table then everyone surrounding them instantly transforms into looking like that exact same guy, which means he's surrounded by the enemy and had absolutely no idea. Then all the carnage the villains are causing is displayed, followed by a voiceover from newcomer Olivia Colman's character. Seemingly an enemy to Fury, she taunts him by saying he isn't well-equipped enough for the fight ahead.

The next few scenes feature newcomer Emilia Clarke's unnamed character warning Fury that everything is corrupt and no one can be trusted. Fans were very excited when Marvel first announced Emilia Clarke's casting and speculation flew around the world of internet. From this footage it definitely seems like she is going to play a fairly substantial role in the series.

What's clear is that nobody knows who they can trust at this point, which is definitely highlighted by the scene where Nick Fury's voiceover says "This is my war to fight alone," which shows a quick glimpse of Fury on his own. The rest of the trailer is jam packed with explosions, chases, fights, and more explosions. One of the quick shots during that sequence shows a helicopter shoot a missile at an SUV that seems to be transporting a politician due to the escorts shown around them. Question is who is in that helicopter and is it Fury or one of the Skrulls in disguise? There's also a quick shot of a Skrull that's yelling, which could indicate it might be one of the bad ones. Also, it has a slightly different look than the Skrulls we've seen previously.

The last shot of Nick Fury at the end of the trailer is so simple, yet it raises a ton of questions. It shows a similar image to the opening shot with the spaceship doors opening, but now Nick Fury has the same appearance as back in Phase 1 & Phase 2. Have we been following an imposter through this trailer and the real Fury doesn't show up until somewhere halfway though? You can't even trust what you're seeing on the screen at this point because essentially everybody's a suspect!

There's no exact release date yet, but we know for a fact that it's dropping sometime in the spring of 2023. This series is going to be one of the most important ones in the overall franchise since Wandavision or Loki. It's also going to tie directly into Armor Wars. There's so much political intrigue as well with a ton of suspense and a central mystery that has been in the works for a while now in the MCU. Fury can't trust anybody and as a person that's always been paranoid, how is this going to impact Fury as a character? It also seems like there is going to be some huge repercussions for this Secret Invasion throughout Phase 5 and beyond.

How that will impact the MCU remains to be seen, but our heroes definitely have their work cut out for them.

Watch the full trailer here: