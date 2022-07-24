During Marvel’s gigantic presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige debuted the first trailer for Secret Invasion, the Disney+ series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. While Marvel has yet to release the trailer to the public, we saw the trailer in Hall H, which Cobie Smulders prefaced by saying, “This is a darker show, you guys. We’re going to get deeper into the characters, and it’s an exciting thriller. You never know if someone is Skrull of human.”

The trailer begins with Jackson’s Fury returning to earth via spaceship, and appearing to Smulders’ Maria Hill at a bar, who states that she’s been unsuccessfully trying to reach him for years. Maria asks Nick why after all this time he decided to come back, and Nick says that there was an issue that needed his attention.

Smulders isn’t exaggerating when she says the series is a darker thriller, as we get quick glimpses of an intense Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Emilia Clarke shooting a gun, Kingsley Ben-Adir with shape-shifting heavies, and Olivia Colman talking to Nick Fury saying “You’re in no shape for this Fury.” We also glimpse Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes and Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross. Secret Invasion certainly looks like one of the darker Disney+ series, almost giving off a Captain America: The Winter Soldier vibe, especially considering the uncertainty of who is a human and who is a Skrull that permeates the trailer. Not to mention actors like Colman and Mendelsohn giving suitably intense performances for this darker MCU tale.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: MCU: 7 Most Accurate Fan Theories About Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion marks Jackson’s first live-action appearance in the MCU since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, although he did do voice work for the Disney+ series, What If…? Jackson will be returning as well for The Marvels, which will premiere on July 28, 2023. Secret Invasion is created by Kyle Bradstreet, who previously wrote for Mr. Robot and Copper. Secret Invasion is directed by Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go, The Family Stone) and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower, Condor). Secret Headquarters will also feature Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, and Regé-Jean Page.

Secret Invasion will be a part of Marvel's Phase Five, which includes other Disney+ projects like Echo, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again. Secret Invasion will be the first Disney+ series of Phase Five.

Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ in spring 2023.