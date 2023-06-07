After the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios is ready to release what they had prepared for this summer. A group of evil Skrulls has infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth, and if someone doesn't intervene and stop them, they'll control the planet before the heroes even realize what's going on. Secret Invasion will serve as a conspiracy thriller set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) question himself regarding who he can trust, and who has been replaced by an alien a long time ago.

Marvel Studios has released a new poster and teaser trailer to promote the upcoming series, featuring Jackson returning to the iconic role accompanied by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). The pair have become very close friends ever since they met during the events of Captain Marvel, where the Skrulls were introduced to movie audiences. The aliens have the ability of mimicking anyone's appearance to the point where even an eye scan or a digital print comparison turn out to be an exact match to the replicated subject. The former leader of S.H.I.E.L.D. will need all the help he can get to save the world.

Another former agent that will be making her return to the franchise after many years will be Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). As a long-time ally of Fury's, Hill is angry about the fact Nick went to space without telling her, leaving Earth without the protection of one of its best heroes while multiple disasters took place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, the massive Celestial body from Eternals is still stuck in the middle of the ocean. Nevertheless, the pair will need to solve their dispute later, as a pressing matter will require their undivided attention.

Image via Marvel Studios

What Will Secret Invasion Be About?

Secret Invasion will introduce new Skrull characters who will make their presence known by the major influence they have on current world events in the MCU. Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) will be the leader of the evil Skrull group that decides to step away from Talos' shadow. The warrior will prove to be a worthy opponent for Fury and his allies, using his small army to confuse anyone who might want to step in their way. On the other hand, Emilia Clarke will be playing G'iah, Talos' daughter, who feels resentment towards Fury for never finding a new home for her people.

You can check out the new poster and television spot from Secret Invasion below, before the show premieres on June 21: