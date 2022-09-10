Nick Fury is the last person standing between the Skrull and what they want from us in 'Secret Invasions.'

During the Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige and Don Cheadle dropped the official trailer for their new Disney+ series Secret Invasion. In the trailer, Samuel L. Jackson returns to Earth as S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, alongside Skrull General Talos whose human form in the series will be portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn.

The trailer begins with Fury's return. As Agent Hill (Colbie Smulders) explains that he's been gone for years and that she's attempted to reach him numerous times, an aged, bearded Fury steps off a spacecraft. We knew from Spider-Man: Far From Home that Talos was disguised as Fury under his orders, and now that he's returned we know something big is happening. The trailer is much darker tonally, and the Skrull are no longer the non-threatening Skrull we met in Captain Marvel. It appears they've infiltrated Earth. Cheadle returns as James Rhodes and War Machine in the trailer where Fury essentially asks him how much he trusts his own security. A clock is ticking ominously in the background.

Even Talos seems nervous. When he's suddenly surrounded by Skrull disguised as one human, we see the true magnitude of the invasion. They've been on Earth for years, and they are definitely legion! We get our first glimpse of Olivia Colman, though her role still hasn't been named just yet, entering a meat freezer where someone is being detained and tortured. She enters carrying some type of device, and it seems she's tasked with weeding out the Skrull as she informs Fury that he's in no shape to tackle this new threat. Emilia Clarke is seen briefly as well, touting guns and heralding what she claims is "just the beginning." The series is action-packed with explosions and intrigue, giving off more of a spy vibe than a fun paranoid mystery.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Werewolf by Night' Trailer Introduces a Hammer Horror-Style Halloween Special

The series' cast members include Kingsley Ben Adir as what appears to be the head honcho for the Skrull, and seen replicated many times, Christopher McDonald, Martin Freeman reprising his role as Everett Ross, Regé-Jean Page, Killian Scott, Dermot Mulroney and Carmen Ejogo. The trailer doesn't reveal any other superheroes, so we'll have to wait to find out if any of our Avengers or Illuminati members will be making Skrull appearances.

Secret Invasions will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for more exciting D23 news and check out the brand-new trailer below:

For More D23 News