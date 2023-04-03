With Phase Five of the MCU underway, fans can now look forward to what's ahead for the franchise. The new phase, which launched with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, will also see the arrival of The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Loki Season 2, and one of the most exciting entries of Phase Five, Secret Invasion. Now, with its release date fast approaching, Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming series.

The new trailer gives a preview of the escalating war for Earth as Nick Fury returns from space to stop the Skrulls. It also evokes the thrill and excitement the first trailer of the series cultivated in fans, while recreating the same sense of urgency and paranoia from the Skrull infiltration. Viewers also get glimpses of allies and foes as the trailer does a marvelous job of walking the tightrope of showcasing its all-star cast without giving too much away.

The series will see Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Cobie Smulders reprise their roles as Nick Fury, Talos, and Maria Hill. Don Cheadle’s James "Rhodey" Rhodes and Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross are also set to appear in the series. Alongside the exciting reprisals, some of the MCU’s most anticipated new additions will be introduced in Secret Invasion. This includes Emilia Clarke as G'iah – the daughter of Mendelsohn's Skrull character, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik. Dermot Mulroney is also set to play the President of the United States in the series. Carmen Ejogo, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Charlayne Woodard have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Image via Marvel

Secret Invasion Will Be a Dark Departure for the MCU

Freeman previously hinted at what fans can expect from the series, calling the upcoming show "pretty dark." Freeman also explained Secret Invasion was “[q]uite labyrinthine in terms of storytelling, and the amount of people crossing over with each other." Interestingly, though Secret Invasion is teased as a different tone for the MCU, it actually feels reminiscent of Captain America: Winter Soldier, with spies fighting a war that has seen the villains infiltrate the highest echelons of the United States and are essentially hiding in plain sight.

Secret Invasion will also deliver a change in the dynamic between these characters fans have come to love. For instance, Smulders has revealed we'll see a different side of Maria Hill, who has "run out of patience" with her mentor, Nick Fury. On the hand, Jackson has explained that viewers will meet a more vulnerable Nick Fury when the series debuts.

Secret Invasion is currently slated to premiere on June 21 on Disney+ and will include six episodes. Check out the newly released trailer for the upcoming series below: