Star Samuel L. Jackson has revealed on Instagram that Marvel’s Secret Invasion TV show has officially begun production. Via social media, Jackson published a photo of himself wearing a shirt featuring Nick Fury turning into dust. This event took place after Thanos got all six Infinity Stones and killed half the universe’s sentient life with a single snap of his Infinity Gauntlet.

The photo has the caption: “Time to get back in the groove. Happy to be back on the attack! #secretinvasion #fuckthatsnap #backwithafury.” It seems like Jackson is still understandably bitter about being on the receiving end of Thanos’ snap, and he’s ready to come back as the superspy Nick Fury sooner than later.

The original Secret Invasion comic book storyline follows the shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrull replacing several of Marvel’s most prominent heroes as they try to conquer Earth. It’s still unknown how the MCU will adapt the storyline, since the movies have depicted the Skrull as misunderstood good guys who are just looking for a new home after being hunted by the vicious Kree Empire.

Besides starring Jackson, Secret Invasion will bring Ben Mendelsohn back as the Skrull leader Talos, a part he played both in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Secret Invasion will also add some new faces to the MCU, with Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo cast in a number of undisclosed roles. Emilia Clarke will also be the fourth Game of Thrones star to join the MCU, after Peter Dinklage’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, and Kit Harington and Richard Madden’s upcoming roles in The Eternals.

Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. The next Marvel series to hit the streaming platform is Hawkeye, which premieres on November 24. Check out Jackson’s Instagram post below:

