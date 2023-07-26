Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Secret Invasion's finale.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion has come to an end with "Home." The show had a solid start but then brought a series of misfires, like Gravik’s (Kingsley Ben-Adir) lack of backstory and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) being used more as a plot device than a real character. Partly because of this and because of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s interconnected storytelling, it was only natural that the show would leave some questions dangling in the air. Here are some of the loose threads we hope get answered in a future project of The Multiverse Saga.

So What Happens Now With G’iah?

In a not-so-unexpected twist, Fury is not the one meeting with Gravik in New Skrullos, but G’iah (Emilia Clarke) disguised as him instead. We learn this just after Gravik gets the Super Skrull process going with the Harvest, with “Fury” inside the machine. So when G’iah reveals herself, she comes out imbued with the powers of the Avengers and the other superhuman beings present in the Battle for Earth. This means G’iah is now the most powerful being in the MCU. It might be a bit problematic, since using her unlimited power in a future conflict with any big bad could mean taking the easy way out, but it should be interesting to see when and where (if at all) she’ll be making use of it again.

G’iah also makes a deal with Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) to help each other in making the planet safe for both humans and Skrulls. Sonya, being a practical woman, establishes this will be a strictly business alliance, leaving love and friendship out, to avoid Fury’s mistakes. They are last seen dismantling what appears to be another hideout for the people that were replaced by Skrulls, leaving the door open for them to show up as a team in a future project.

How Important Is Priscilla’s Work for the MCU?

In the ending moments of Secret Invasion, Fury is preparing to return to the S.A.B.E.R. Space Station. Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) shows up at the last minute, agreeing to go with him to the station, but only for a short time, as she has important work to do on Earth. When Varra adopted the Priscilla persona, she did it with her backstory, so she continued being a doctor. It was recently pointed out that a book called Decoding the Superhuman Gene was shown as being in Priscilla’s house, written by her. Could this mean her important work involves going to S.A.B.E.R. to continue studying or even setting up the mutants in the MCU?

When Was Agent Ross Replaced?

Secret Invasion's final episode shows Martin Freeman’s Agent Ross was (not dead, yay!) being held captive in New Skrullos. This poses the titular question, since Ross has been an important part of the Black Panther film series. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he’s responsible for feeding insider information to the Wakandans, including the whereabouts of supergenius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). This couldn’t have been him as a Skrull right? Right?!

But then that poses the follow-up question — if that was real Ross, does that mean the Okoye (Danai Gurira) that rescues him at the end of the film was a Skrull, and that’s the moment he was replaced? If Marvel plays it smart, storylines like these should bloom in the future to explain character absences or weird behavior (we’re looking at you, Sharon Carter).

What Happened to Rhodey?

Episode 4 reveals Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes was replaced by Skrull Raava. As of now, it’s unknown when this happened, but for this question at least, an answer could be on the way. The former-series-turned-into-a-movie Armor Wars should give a little background as to what happened to Rhodey and since when. It’s expected he’ll have to deal with the clean-up of what Raava (Nisha Aaliya) did while impersonating him being so close to the president.

When Will the U.S. Transition From President Ritson to President Ross?

In Secret Invasion, President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) is the current leader of the United States. It’s the first time we get to see a president since Iron Man 3, where William Sadler played President Ellis, so it’s a big deal. And it’s a bigger deal since Fury leaves Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), pretty much his only ally in this impossible-to-win war, for dead to be able to take Ritson to safety. In the end, Ritson shows his true colors, proclaiming a hate speech that enables vigilantes to hunt Skrulls — as Fury exclaims, “that’s real one-term president stuff.”

Enter Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, one of the oldest authority figures in the MCU, appearing in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and very accurately played by William Hurt. Sadly, Hurt passed away in March 2022. There’s been much expectation since Harrison Ford was announced as his replacement — set to portray Ross, now as president, in the upcoming films Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. So the question of “how the hell does Thaddeus Ross win an election?” will also be answered soon.

What Exactly Is S.A.B.E.R.?

Phase 4 and 5 have featured heavily not only one but three special agencies run by the U.S. government. The Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division (S.W.O.R.D.) made its live-action debut in WandaVision. Established as existing since 1995, it apparently replaced S.H.I.E.L.D. in tackling superhuman-related issues. The Department of Damage Control (DODC) appeared heavily in the Spider-Man film series and then in Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Initially handling the clean-up of battle sites, the DODC eventually started getting involved in tracking superpowered beings like Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

So what exactly is S.A.B.E.R.? President Ritson’s expository dialogue in Episode 1 reveals the S.A.B.E.R. Space Station is “the most complex aerospace defense system in the history of mankind.” But the initial question remains, as we don’t even know what the acronym stands for (since this is an MCU addition with no comic book counterpart), nor what the people in the station are supposed to do. If the station is filled with Skrulls that are on Fury’s side, why didn’t he summon them to help against a rebel faction of their own kind? Given the series was supposed to shine a light on Fury as a character and his whereabouts since his return from The Blip, this was a question we were expecting to be answered, but maybe that’ll have to wait until The Marvels.

Secret Invasion came and went leaving a trail of mixed feelings. Since it was conceived as being a miniseries, it’s assumed the intentional loose threads are meant to be answered somewhere in a future Marvel project. So for immediate answers, we might have to wait for The Marvels, Captain America: Brave New World, and Armor Wars. For the unintentional loose ends, there’s only hoping someone picks them up along the way and gives us clarity. But the last question would be this – with so many dangling storylines and if Disney+’s series’ banner establishes this last episode as the season finale – is it possible we’ll get a Season 2?

