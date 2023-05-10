With June around the corner, it isn't long before fans get to step back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Secret Invasion on Disney+. As fans gear up in anticipation for the debut of the long-awaited show, USA Today has revealed a brand-new featurette teasing what to expect from the series, which promises to take the franchise in unexpected directions.

"Nick comes back having lost whatever power he had before, so we try and solve things without being too superhuman," Samuel L. Jackson says about his role as Nick Fury. While the series focuses on the intergalactic conflict of an alien invasion, the cast of the show promise that the story will remain grounded with a spy-centered story. "The kind of grittiness, the locations, the way it feels, the way it's written, it's a thriller," said Ben Mendelsohn, who reprises his role as Talos.

Secret Invasion will center on Nick Fury, who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy with a group of Skrulls, who have infiltrated Earth's positions of power and must recruit the likes of Talos, Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) to stop them. Don Cheadle, who returns as Rhodey, says the star-studded cast adds to the different perspectives that the franchise provides. "Looking at the MCU through these different lenses, you get to see all these different sides to the characters. So we really get to dig into who they are," he added. With a thrilling and grounded premise, Secret Invasion is shaping up to be another worthy entry into the MCU.

Secret Invasion is the Latest in a Wave of Disney+ Shows

Secret Invasion continues the MCU's expansion into the realm of television following the success of shows such as Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Alongside starring in his own spin-off series, Nick Fury will return once again this November with the release of The Marvels, which ends Marvel's 2023 slate and features the ultimate team-up between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

However, Phase Five is only beginning as 2024 is set to expand the franchise even more with the release of Captain America 4, which will star Anthony Mackie, who returns as Sam Wilson after taking the mantle of the titular character, and Thunderbolts, set to be released on July 26. Additionally, Blade is set to debut next year as well, but production is currently on hold due to the WGA strike as writers seek fair compensation from the studios which are unwilling to budge — putting Blade's scheduled date in limbo. Despite some setbacks, it appears that the MCU remains committed to expanding the franchise as it gears up to take on the multiverse.

Secret Invasion arrives on Disney+ on June 21. Check out the official featurette from the series below, and be sure to stay tuned in to Collider for further updates.