Up until recently, the characters from one of Marvel's most famous superhero teams were completely outside of Marvel Studios’ grasp. The monumental shift came about through Disney's acquisition of the entertainment assets of the FOX Corporation in 2019, granting them ownership of the entire FOX portfolio in the film and television realm. As a result, Disney regained control over the film and distribution rights of valuable Marvel content previously under FOX's jurisdiction, including the highly sought-after X-Men.

Since then, Marvel Studios has been gradually introducing mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with characters like Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) making their appearances. While these introductions confirm the existence of mutants, the elusive "X-Gene" concept has yet to be directly addressed. For astute fans, however, an Easter egg in the latest episode of Secret Invasion may have just brought the gene to the forefront. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment marks another significant step towards the highly anticipated debut of the X-Men in the MCU, while hinting at the pre-existing knowledge of their presence within this universe.

RELATED: Here's Every Single Confirmed Mutant in the MCU After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Who Are the Established Mutants in the MCU So Far?

Technically, the first mutant appearance in the MCU was Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Multiverse of Madness, but his story didn’t take place on Earth-616. Despite being a variant and meeting a swift demise at the hands of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), his cameo still remains a notable X-Men reference in the MCU. The first hard confirmation of mutants came a few months later in Ms. Marvel’s ending. Kamala's reveal as not only 1/8 Jinn but also possessing "mutated genes" made her the first mutant to be officially recognized in the MCU. The clear departure from her Inhumans comic origins was accompanied by the nostalgic X-Men '97 theme song, paving the way for future mutant characters.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a few mutant references, most notably the introduction of Marvel Comics’ Mister Immortal (David Pasquesi), a man with an aggressively fast healing factor that he uses in the show to fake his own death and escape from relationships. The series also featured an Easter egg that alluded to Wolverine’s presence in the main MCU timeline and suggested that both Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) share a genetic trait that allows them to synthesize gamma radiation and become Hulks, indicating their potential mutant heritage. Next up was the introduction of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a mutant-hybrid character with a completely reimagined origin story. Despite the alterations, Namor retains his impressive comic book powers and solidifies his status as the oldest mutant introduced thus far in the MCU timeline, dating back to the year 1571.

Off-screen, Marvel expanded on the genetic nature of Wanda and Pietro Maximoff's (Aaron Taylor Johnson) abilities through a Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-in book called The Wakanda Files. Compiled by Shuri (Letitia Wright), this in-world book sheds further light on their powers, presenting the idea that they could have been genetic, though perhaps enhanced or "activated" by their exposure to the Mind Stone. This concept was reinforced in WandaVision, which alluded to Wanda's early display of abilities. This would confirm the siblings' status as mutants within the MCU, a significant aspect of their comic book identity. All of these appearances showcase distinctive adaptations from their comic origins, providing a glimpse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new vision for mutants.

How Does the MCU Change the X-Gene?

Image via Marvel Studios

In the comics, mutants are typically depicted as human beings who possess a genetic trait known as the "X-Gene." This gene, introduced as a latent potential in Homo Erectus by the Celestials, distinguishes mutants as humans with the capacity for further evolution. However, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the concept of mutants has taken on a different form. While the activation of the X-Gene traditionally occurs during puberty or in moments of extreme stress (with a few exceptions), the MCU has presented mutations differently. Instead, the MCU has introduced a wide range of external triggers that awaken the mutant abilities in individuals. For instance, Kamala Khan's bangle activated her dormant extra-dimensional genes, Namor's mutation was a result of his mother's ingestion of Vibranium-enriched plants, and Wanda and Pietro’s mutation is implied to have been triggered by their exposure to the Mind Stone.

Not only do these examples suggest that the MCU has altered the activation of the genetic trait, it also seems to have expanded the concept of mutants to include other superhuman beings, such as Inhumans and potentially even mutates. Kamala's dismissal of her mutation as "just another label" and the announcement of Iman Vellani writing Kamala Khan's return to Marvel Comics as an official member of the X-Men indicate a potential convenient merging of the X-Men and the Inhumans within the MCU. Furthermore, the revelation that Bruce and Jennifer share "a rare combination of genetic factors” that allow them to synthesize Gamma radiation aligns more with the mutant pattern introduced in Ms. Marvel than with Hulk's mutated origins in the comics. This opens the possibility that other mutates, like Peter Parker (Tom Holland), may possess this gene as well. This departure from the traditional X-Gene points to a more comprehensive gene that encompasses all mutations in the MCU, and Secret Invasion seems to have finally given it a name.

How Does 'Secret Invasion' Episode 4 Set Up 'X-Men'?

Image Via Marvel Studios

In Episode 4 of Secret Invasion, we find out that Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) has assumed the life of a doctor who she got to know while they were dying of a heart defect. In a tense stand-off between her and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), there is a poster that reveals that she wrote a book titled Decoding the Superhuman Gene. Although the exact area of expertise of Priscilla Davis before her death remains unclear, it’s highly plausible that she had a background in the study of mutations. This suggests that Varra has taken up her research and published a book that could potentially revolutionize our understanding of the genetic basis of superhuman abilities.

If the hints dropped by the MCU about this new gene hold true, the Superhuman Gene could serve as a fitting alternative to the traditional X-Gene. Moreover, it implies that mutants and their genetic traits are not only acknowledged but also well-known among academic communities within the MCU. This revelation would mean that mutants and the X-Men may already have an established presence within the MCU's intricate universe, giving them a clear path to make their grand on-screen entrance.

While the specific details remain a mystery, Deadpool 3 is expected to bring the X-Men into the MCU one way or another, making this Easter egg very timely. Plus, the arrival of The Marvels and the reboot of X-Men ‘97 on their respective big and small screens in 2023 hold the promise of answering some of our most pressing mutant-related questions even sooner. If the MCU was able to achieve such immense popularity and success without the inclusion of one of their most popular iconic teams, the incredible potential it holds with their addition is thrilling.