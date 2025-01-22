When word first got out about a new show aiming to bring top video game IPs under one umbrella, it read like an overly ambitious dream that seemed impossible to achieve. However, when Secret Level did premiere on Prime Video last year, it completely blew gamers out of the water with its fun, well-thought-out concept which, albeit being experimental, still honored the properties it was adapting. Following the success of Season 1, the possibilities now seem endless for the Tim Miller-created series. Just two weeks into the Season 1 premiere, Secret Level was picked up for a second season, but with thousands and thousands of properties now queuing to be featured in the hit series, Miller has teased a very bright future for the show.

Secret Level Season 1 featured a number of popular games, like Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer 40,000, Mega Man, Dragon Age, The Outer Wilds, Concord, and Armored Core, among others. However, a stand-out episode was the one that reimagined the popular maze game, Pac-Man, in a way completely different from what we know. The Pac-Man iteration exemplified Secret Level's vast possibilities and in an interview with The Direct, Miller teased a massive potential for the series that could see it run for 10 seasons. The interview also featured the show's supervising director Dave Wilson, who discussed what IPs could come in Season 2, saying:

"Everyone has their seminal gaming experience, and for me, that would definitely be like 'Wolfenstein' slash 'Doom.' I remember where and when I was, when I first, like, plugged those discs in and played those games. But I would also love to take some obscure thing, like 'Pong', which I'm like, what is that story? And turn it into something, man.. But the list would go on forever, 'Dragons Lair,' 'Space Quest,' 'Doom,' like I have such, yeah, a fun, Yeah. We have a massive document of games I would love to do, like a 'Prince of Persia,' and bring Jake Gyllenhaal back and make him make that again in like a parody of what it could have been."

Miller then added: "The list is pretty huge. We could get 10 seasons out of it. And that's just all games that we generally—it's not like you're scraping the barrel. It's just games that you'd really love to see. I mean, why can't we do a Wing Commander? Why can't we do Joust that's super serious."

When Will Secret Level Season 2 Release?

Scoring an early renewal is every series creator's dream for many reasons, including that it helps to get out new episodes to fans early and avoid the dreaded long wait in between seasons. Season 1 featured 15 episodes and while it's unclear if Season 2 will follow that same format, Miller, in a recent interview with Collider, shared that he'd prefer to have new seasons out yearly, even if it meant it included fewer episodes. However, that's not enough to speculate that Season 2 will be out this year, but we'll be keeping our fingers crossed. As always, stay tuned to Collider for timely updates.

All episodes of Secret Level Season 1 are available to stream on Prime Video.