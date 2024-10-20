Secret Level is one of Prime Video's most intriguing prospects. Billed as a love letter to both games and gamers over generations, it's an anthology series that will bring video games like God of War, Dungeons & Dragons, Mega Man, and more to life in the form of short stories. One of the standout episodes of Secret Level features none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, who voices a character in the episode "New World: Aeternum." During their interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at New York Comic Con, Tim Miller and Dave Wilson, who are the show's creator and supervising director, respectively, revealed that the episode was written specifically with Schwarzenegger in mind—a decision that led to one of the most memorable performances of the series.

Miller shared that the concept for the episode revolved around the fun idea of “What if Conan was all talk?” which laid the foundations for a unique and meta take on the Austrian Oak's breakout role. "He had a great time," said Miller. "The pitch is great. Dave does this great outline of every episode where he kind of sums it up in a quick one, and his summation of that episode is, “What if Conan was all talk?” That was kind of the pitch of the show, and it was great. Then, of course, we got Arnold to do it."

Wilson elaborated that they didn’t follow a typical casting process for this episode. Instead, the episode was written after Schwarzenegger showed interest in joining the series. Wilson recalled receiving a video from the action legend, saying, “Whatever you want me to do, I’ll be in the show.” Wilson explained:

"Oh, yeah. We wrote it for him. We didn't follow a typical casting process on the show. I would get these videos periodically from Tim, and this one was Arnold Schwarzenegger saying, 'Whatever you want me to do, I'll be in the show.' I was sitting in a room with JT writing stories, and I'm like, 'Let's pivot and write something different.' That's where 'New World' came from."

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reached Out Directly to the 'Secret Level' Team

Image via Universal Pictures

When Arnie reached out to the team, it immediately shifted the team's plans, as you'd expect when a star of his magnitude is keen to get involved. The team tailored the story and tone to fit Schwarzenegger's larger-than-life presence, and the final product became New World, an action-comedy episode that combines beautiful animation with intense violence, funny moments, and an emotional core.

Much of the episode’s tone and pacing was developed in collaboration with author John Scalzi, known for his work on Love, Death & Robots. Scalzi contributed to the episode’s pitch and was a huge help with crafting the humor and the tone of the story. Both Miller and Wilson were thrilled with how the episode turned out, praising Schwarzenegger’s ability to bring depth and warmth to the role, and bringing that memorable voice to one of their most cherished projects.

Secret Level premieres on Prime Video on December 10. Stay tuned to Collider for more from New York Comic Con, and further updates on the build-up to Secret Level's release on Prime Video.