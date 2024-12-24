Prime Video's hit new animated anthology series Secret Level is more packed with star power than ever expected. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Gabriel Luna, Arianna Greenblatt, and many more appear throughout the 15-episode run of shorts, lending their voices, and in some cases, faces, to the worlds of beloved video games. However, Tim Miller and the creative team behind the series didn't have to shell out the big bucks to bring these iconic actors in. Speaking to Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub during a Q&A at our exclusive screening of the series, he and supervising director Dave Wilson revealed that their inclusion was more about the love of the game and what they were making within the games' worlds.

Like Miller's other animated series, Love, Death & Robots, the setup of Secret Level doesn't require too much commitment from its cast outside the episode they're in. It's not a show driven by star power but by the games featured in it, like Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer, Pac-Man, Honor of Kings, Armored Core, and more. In Miller's eyes, it gives everyone a chance to just act without the pressure of being the face of a show. That alone gave a lot of big names who might've otherwise been interested in the games featured a reason to finally step into these worlds and embrace what they love about them without the commitment of shooting a season's worth of content or being tied to the series long term if it gets renewed:

"I would also say that Keanu and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] and Kevin Hart and all these guys, normally if you were doing a show like this, you'd want to maximize the celebrity value, but we don't pay a lot of money. They love games and they want to be in games, and they want to be part of the show because it looks cool, and they do it for the love of the show, because they're all super fucking rich. But for that, we don't make them go and do shit like this. We do that shit, right? That feels like the gift that you give to a celebrity, which is you don't have to be a celebrity, right? You can just act, do the thing that you love, and not have to deal with– Not that I don't love this. I do, but you know what I mean. We didn't ask him to go to Brazil, you know?"

'Secret Level' Couldn't Fit All the Stars That Wanted to Join

Close

Where Miller and Wilson were somewhat shocked was by just how many big names were ready and willing to take part in their video game series. Not to mention, the level of dedication shown by those who did make the cut was surprisingly high, with Schwarzenegger and Reeves in particular going all-out for their respective roles in the New World and Armored Core episodes. As the process went on, they eventually ran out of room to fit in everyone who was interested in Secret Level. Wilson explained:

"Those videos kept coming, by the way. The next week, two weeks later, there was one from Arnold Schwarzenegger working out. Same thing. 'Dave, whatever you want me to do, I'm in.' And then next week was another actor. And then eventually, we were out of roles and I had to tell Tim, 'Could you please stop having your friend send me the tapes?'"

Now that the series has been renewed for Season 2, it does leave Miller and Wilson with a lot of people to ask when it's time to start casting again. One of the names that'll be at the top of the list when it comes to filling out roles will be Ed Skrein, who's coming off a two-part turn as the villainous Atticus Noble in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The pair recalled a humorous exchange with Skrein after Wilson told Miller they wouldn't be able to fit him on the Season 1 call sheet. "Yeah, which happened when I had breakfast with Ed Skrein, and I told him he didn't get a role. So, he made a tape that said, 'Dave, fuck you,'" Miller said. Wilson corrected him, adding "Actually, he didn't say that. It was five minutes of, 'I drove across town to have lunch with Tim and you got nothing?'" "'You got nothing. So, fuck you and your shitty show,'" Miller closed.

Despite the back-and-forth, Miller was quick to vouch for Skrein as a likely candidate for a future episode, especially with the personal connection after they worked together on Deadpool. "Yeah, Ed will be in another. He's a great guy. He was Ajax in Deadpool if you didn't know. Because all these celebrities just coincidentally happened to be in projects that I worked on." As for who else will appear in the series going forward, that will have to wait until work gets further along.

All episodes of Secret Level Season 1 are now available to stream. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Season 2 as we wait for further updates.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Secret Level An anthology series featuring 15 stories, each set within iconic video game worlds, follows unique narratives that delve into a variety of genres. From action-packed adventures to nostalgic reimaginings, the episodes connect through vibrant animation and imaginative storytelling, offering a fresh take on beloved games like Pac-Man, Dungeons & Dragons, and Mega Man. Release Date December 10, 2024 Cast Keanu Reeves , Parry Shen , Ping Wu , Lydia Look , Nelson Lee , Feodor Chin , Rae Lim , Erin Yvette , Temuera Morrison , Patrick Schwarzenegger , Steve Blum , Noah Manzoor , Madeleine Knight , Laura Wohlwend , Delroy Atkinson , Umulisa Gahiga , Paul Ridley , Rita Estevanovich , Tracy Wiles , Arnold Schwarzenegger , Steven Pacey , Gabriel Luna , Arazou Baker Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Expand

Watch on Prime Video