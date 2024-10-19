Prime Video just revealed the star-studded cast for its highly anticipated adult-animated anthology series, Secret Level, during its New York Comic Con panel. From Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, the new series will drop its first episodes in two months' time, on December 10, 2024, with new episodes being released weekly by the streamer in over 240 territories and countries worldwide.

The cast of Secret Level features some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator franchise), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), and Kevin Hart (Jumanji), with a mix of veteran performers and upcoming stars like Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), Heaven Hart, Patrick Schwarzenegger and acclaimed voice talent like Michael Beach (Tulsa King) and the incredible Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II). Tim Miller serves as the series’ creator and executive producer, with Dave Wilson acting as executive producer and supervising director.

What is 'Secret Level' About?

Image via Prime Video

Secret Level is pretty much the first idea of its kind, billed as a love letter to both games and gamers over generations. An anthology series, it's made up of 15 individual segments which will essentially be short stories that bring to live games like God of War, Dungeons & Dragons, Mega Man and more. Miller's Blur Studio are the perfect collaborator for a project like this, providing CGI effects since as far back as 1998, working on everything from the very first 3D incarnations of Grand Theft Auto games to Gears of War and Call of Duty, as well as bringing their expertise to the Sonic the Hedgehog live action films.

In an interview with Miller ahead of New York Comic Con, Collider's Steve Weintraub asked Miller about how he was able to narrow down the games to adapt for the series, given the sheer quantity of titles that are out there in the world, with Miller adding that the final combination is a mix of games they sought to adapt with games that studios were willing to hand over.

"We definitely had a focused group of games that we all wanted for a variety of reasons. They’d be all the reasons that you would pick, too. There are the ones that we're excited about because we played them as kids; there are the ones we're excited about because we've seen information about them and they're coming out and we're excited to play them; or there are ones that are huge games, and we know there would be a huge fan base to follow them. There are a lot of reasons why one could be in, and some of those reasons may be applied to several, but they could all be for a variety of reasons. Then you get to the dance, and you have to dance with the girls who are willing to step out on the floor with you, right? We always knew that it would be a mix because a lot of the people who would be most interested in this would be people that had a game that they were willing to sell, and they wanted to advertise the fact that they had a new game. So, we always knew it would be a mix of big name content that was existing, but also wanted to extend that reach to new games that are coming out."

Secret Level premieres on Prime Video on December 10. Stay tuned to Collider for more.