Prime Video's new hit animated series Secret Level isn't lacking in star power. Tim Miller's video game anthology managed to land Arnold Schwarzenegger for his own dedicated New World episode, alongside Kevin Hart and his daughter Heaven Hart for a PlayStation-themed extravaganza, and many more big names. The person who got the most attention with the reveal of the trailer, however, was undoubtedly John Wick star Keanu Reeves. A fan-favorite who, coincidentally, is now starring in the video game movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow, was brought in to play a mech pilot in an episode dedicated to Armored Core. During a Q&A session hosted by Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub after our early screening of the series, Miller and supervising director Dave Wilson shared the story of how Reeves ended up in the right place at the right time to join the series.

Reeves is no stranger to working on video game projects. In addition to his new role as the black and red hedgehog and the already game-like John Wick franchise, he's previously starred in a blockbuster game from The Witcher studio, CD Projekt Red — Cyberpunk 2077. Still, Miller and Wilson's expectations were not set that high when casting the series. Secret Level is a showcase of beloved game worlds first and foremost, meaning adding big-name celebrities wasn't a priority. However, they got extremely lucky when the project happened to catch Reeves's eye by complete accident, and what happened from there was beyond belief for the team.

"Disbelief is the first thing," Wilson said when asked about what it meant when they landed Reeves. "I was sitting at home and Tim dictates into his telephone, and I get this text message." Miller noted, "I have very fat fingers," so the message he sent originally corrected to "Do we have anything for piano?” when Wilson read it. "And I'm like, 'What does that mean?' And then I'm like, 'Oh, it's Keanu's there today.'" The director went on to describe how a meeting for a completely different project turned into their dream casting that came just in the nick of time:

"We'd cast most of the episodes. There wasn't actually a lot left. He was meeting Tim for another project, and all the artwork is up on the walls, and he was like, 'What’s this?' And so there were only a handful left, and the one that we’d just actually got the story in for was Armored Core. So I texted back, 'What about a junkie mech pilot?' And then didn't hear anything for like an hour. And I was like, 'Well, I guess not.' And then Tim texts back and is like, 'He’s in!' And I'm like, 'Bullshit, he's not in.' And then the next thing is a video of Keanu Reeves just going… What did he say?"

Reeves Fought Through Illness and Injury for 'Secret Level'

Reeves would then confirm that he wanted in with a video, as Miller recalled "I said, 'Just say, ‘Junkie mech pilot,’ And he goes, 'Junkie mech pilot. I'm in.'" Once the time came to put his episode together, the creators recalled how enjoyable the experience was to work with him. Reeves has long had a stellar reputation in Hollywood as a positive presence on set, something Wilson was able to confirm. However, the Matrix star went far beyond the director's expectations when he agreed to work through a nasty knee injury to film, which, in turn, led to a change in how his character was portrayed:

"Yeah, and then I'll tell this little story because you hear this all the time around town about how wonderful he is and how prepared and kind and generous he is. He lives up to all that hype. I thought, 'At some point, the facade is going to fall, and the truth to never meet your heroes is going to come out.' So, two weeks before filming, we get this email, and it's like, 'Dave, Tim, I got some bad news. I've fractured my kneecap,' and, and, blah, blah, blah. I'm skimming to the bottom of the email where he's going to tell me he can't do it, and he's like, 'But I've learned all my lines. I'm off book. I can take the brace off and I can shoot for five minutes at a time…' And I was like, 'Oh my God, he's still going to do it.' And so I'm like, 'Don't worry about it. Keep the brace on. We'll give your character a limp and a brace.'"

As if working with a leg brace wasn't hard enough while capturing the Armored Core episode, Wilson adds that Reeves was under the weather while filming. "Also, he was sick. You could tell he had a cold, so a lot of the runny nose and cough and everything — all the same thing. It's not acting. He shot through it all. It was great." What had the director in awe, however, was that Reeves insisted on shooting the entire episode in one day despite the obvious pain he was in, and he somehow brought the same level of dedication and energy throughout the whole process:

"And he shows up, and about two hours in, I can tell it's hurting, man. It's very recent, and his knee’s about the size of Tim's head. About two hours in, he's like, 'Dave.' And I'm like, 'Do you want to come back tomorrow?' He's like, 'Let's just shoot it all now.' And I'm like, 'What?' And he shot for 13 hours straight with that brace, and he doesn't leave set. He just nips out, has a cigarette, comes back in, and he's like, 'Let's go again!' Amazing, amazing human being. I mean, you should be so lucky in your career that someone will show up at the upper echelons of the town and just do it because they love doing it."

All episodes of Secret Level Season 1 are now streaming. The series has been renewed for a Season 2, meaning Miller and Wilson will tackle more video games as soon as possible. Stay tuned here at Collider for further updates as they come.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Secret Level An anthology series featuring 15 stories, each set within iconic video game worlds, follows unique narratives that delve into a variety of genres. From action-packed adventures to nostalgic reimaginings, the episodes connect through vibrant animation and imaginative storytelling, offering a fresh take on beloved games like Pac-Man, Dungeons & Dragons, and Mega Man. Release Date December 10, 2024 Cast Keanu Reeves , Parry Shen , Ping Wu , Lydia Look , Nelson Lee , Feodor Chin , Rae Lim , Erin Yvette , Temuera Morrison , Patrick Schwarzenegger , Steve Blum , Noah Manzoor , Madeleine Knight , Laura Wohlwend , Delroy Atkinson , Umulisa Gahiga , Paul Ridley , Rita Estevanovich , Tracy Wiles , Arnold Schwarzenegger , Steven Pacey , Gabriel Luna , Arazou Baker Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Expand

