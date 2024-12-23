Prime Video's new video game anthology series Secret Level contains perhaps the last we'll ever see of the live-service hero shooter Concord. Sony's long-in-the-works multiplayer game launched earlier this year and immediately crashed and burned with gamers, failing to stand out and capture an audience in an already crowded field. So poorly was the $400 million title received that it was shut down and pulled from the PlayStation store just two weeks after its launch and the team behind it at Firewalk Studios was shuttered at the end of October. Yet, Tim Miller has consistently stood by the episode based on it and asserts that, while it may have been a sticky situation to those outside of the production, this is just part of the inherent risk for the team.

Miller joined supervising director Dave Wilson for a Q&A after Collider's exclusive Secret Level screening with Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, where the subject of Concord was brought up. While discussing what it would take to get the series to an annual release model, the Love, Death & Robots creator discussed how the series aimed for a mix of new and upcoming games alongside pre-existing titles. Season 1 featured episodes based on well-known legacy franchises like Pac-Man, Mega Man, Dungeons & Dragons, and Warhammer alongside indie darlings like Spelunky and Sifu, yet there was also attention given to the future of gaming with titles like the Matthew McConaughey-led sci-fi title Exodus, which isn't expected to release until late next year at the earliest. Those new games have an inherent risk because of how tumultuous the video game industry can be, meaning there's no certainty they'll even still exist by the time their episodes air.

"Just the way this works, about probably a third of the episodes are games that haven't come out yet, like Exodus and things like that," Miller said. At one point, Wilson chimed in to note that many of these episodes are prepared months in advance, meaning it's not exactly possible to just start over with another game, nor is it fair to the team behind the episode to let their hard work go to waste. It's all just part of the baked-in risk of the show's concept. "That's how shit like Concord happens. They have a release date and we work towards that. We were actually finished with the episode when we found out what was happening. So there was no way we weren't going to release it, and it mystifies people." Wilson added, regarding the public discourse about the episode, "Despite all the requests to release it. 'Just make another and drop it in!'”

Tim Miller Is "Mystified" By Viewers Calling Out the Commercial Nature of 'Secret Level'

By nature, Secret Level is a very commercial series. Each episode almost acts as a mini advertisement of sorts for their respective games, albeit ones that tell a little story that hits at the heart of what the games are all about. The aforementioned unreleased games also have an incentive to join the series to bring more attention to their work and sell their worlds to a wider audience. However, the commercial success of games is also what allows Miller and company to play around in these sandboxes and do weird, fun, creative things with them, like a violent, dystopian Pac-Man or a world where jobs are gamified, and the streets are populated by Helldivers, God of War's Kratos, Little Big Planet's Sackboy, and other Sony mascots. Getting criticism for making a love letter to games that's "too commercial," then, is something Miller doesn't understand, adding:

"The other thing that mystifies me is people go, 'This seems like a blatant exercise in commerce.' And I'm like, 'Well, fuck yeah, it is! So is moviemaking.' You go to buy a fucking ticket and you buy fucking popcorn at the movies. It's all commerce. We don't get to make this unless they sell games. Sorry, but that’s the way it works. But I also don't see anything wrong with that because I love games like I love movies. We have to pay people to make them."

All episodes of Secret Level Season 1 are available now on Prime Video. Season 2 has already been ordered and, Miller and Wilson have their way, there will be more out next year. Stay tuned here at Collider for further details as they come out.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Secret Level An anthology series featuring 15 stories, each set within iconic video game worlds, follows unique narratives that delve into a variety of genres. From action-packed adventures to nostalgic reimaginings, the episodes connect through vibrant animation and imaginative storytelling, offering a fresh take on beloved games like Pac-Man, Dungeons & Dragons, and Mega Man. Release Date December 10, 2024 Cast Keanu Reeves , Parry Shen , Ping Wu , Lydia Look , Nelson Lee , Feodor Chin , Rae Lim , Erin Yvette , Temuera Morrison , Patrick Schwarzenegger , Steve Blum , Noah Manzoor , Madeleine Knight , Laura Wohlwend , Delroy Atkinson , Umulisa Gahiga , Paul Ridley , Rita Estevanovich , Tracy Wiles , Arnold Schwarzenegger , Steven Pacey , Gabriel Luna , Arazou Baker Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Expand

