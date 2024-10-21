Secret Level is a massively ambitious animated show that aims to bring to life fifteen legendary video games in the form of short stories across an anthology series. Tim Miller and Dave Wilson are the brains behind the exciting project. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at New York Comic Con, Miller and Wilson took the time to provide a brief description of each of the 15 episodes that make up Secret Level, and it looks like it will span across an array of genres and generations. The duo revealed the diversity of styles and themes each episode will explore, with every story set in the world of a different video game.

Kicking things off, Wilson described Armored Core as "Mech Top Gun meets Drive," setting the stage for a high-octane, mecha-centered action. Moving to Concord, he called it “The last ride of Captain Cassidy and the freegunners,” while Miller compared it to “Guardians of the Galaxy meets Thelma and Louise.”

Other highlights include Crossfire, which is inspired by the most-played game on Earth of the same name. Described by Wilson as “Heat in a hurricane,” it will absolutely bring brain-melting action. Miller touched on Dungeons & Dragons, revealing the challenge they faced was presenting dragons in ways “we’ve never seen them before.” And on a curious note, the episode also features the best dragons of any medium, according to Wilson.

For the episode based on Mega Man, the team tackled the game’s origin story in a unique way. As Miller says, "It's the origin story — or our version of the origin story." Meanwhile, the PAC-MAN episode took a more humorous, nostalgic turn. Wilson joked, “We disemboweled your childhood.”

Among other ambitious projects, the Unreal Tournament episode tested exceptionally well. It was described by Miller as “Gladiator meets WALL-E,” though Wilson added that it’s more of a fusion of Ex Machina and Gladiator, complete with techno music. The Outer Worlds is "a sci-fi retelling of The Giving Tree." The PlayStation episode is "a love letter to gaming. It's the whole series, but its inception was a love letter to true cinematic storytelling gaming".

Honor of Kings is described as "Ingrid Bergman's Game of Death meets Arrival," and the Sifu episode is inspired by a line from True Detective, which states "Life's only long enough to get good at one thing. Be careful what you get good at.” The Spelunky episode was written by Tamsyn Muir, with the quote inspiring it being "Life’s an adventure. Just step outside the door", while Exodus is "Jack London's Odyssey of the North with time travel."

As for the Warhammer 40,000 episode, Wilson explained how it was a personal experience for him. He told Collider:

"20 years ago, we did our first Warhammer trailer at Blur, and we've been trying to get more 40K every year for 20 years. I'm so glad. It was a very personal homecoming for me. My father died literally while we were writing that story, and the folks at Games Workshop — we couldn't have asked for better collaborators. I think the hard thing about Warhammer is to tell a concise story, and all it really is is an emotional poem about, like, can we control what our children become? It is a very weirdly violent, personal story, but I love it, and I'm hoping they let us do more."

Who Is in 'Secret Level'?

The series will feature the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, his daughter Heaven Hart, Keanu Reeves, Gabriel Luna, and Ariana Greenblatt. Joining them are Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Michael Beach, Emily Swallow, Claudia Doumit, Temuera Morrison, Ricky Whittle, Merle Dandridge, Clive Standen, and renowned voice actress Laura Bailey. The episodes are spaced across two drops, with half arriving on December 10, 2024, and the remainder on December 17.

