Video game adaptations have always been contentious subjects. Many in the past have been disasters or only mediocre successes, with only recent ventures like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Last of Us, Sonic and Fallout proving to be critical and audience successes. Yet, the odd Minecraft and Borderlands still crop up to tear down the reputation of video game adaptations. Yet, studios are simply desperate for existing IPs they can turn a profit on, so the next video game iteration is never far away. However, Prime Video may have stumbled onto the best way to assure this goal in Secret Level.

Secret Level appears to have been a smash success, with a second season already being greenlit. However, despite the fact that, in my opinion, their anthological approach, similar to Love, Death, + Robots, is fantastic for bringing unique and diverse adaptations of video games we wouldn’t normally see, the Armored Core episode, “Asset Management” is almost cursed by how good it was, as I now need to see an extended season entirely based on Keanu Reeves’ character.

Not only is this narrative blessed to already have some great casting choices made for it, but the themes around addiction and obsession feel like wells of material that have not been explored to their full potential in one episode. Finally, this Secret Level episode was perhaps its greatest success at adapting an existing property in a unique way that still stays true to the core of Armored Core, arguably only beaten in this aspect by the PAC-MAN episode "Circle."

'Secret Level' Already Have the Perfect Casting in Keanu Reeves

Image via Prime Video

From the very first frame of The Pilot (Keanu Reeves), it is clear who the facial reference is. Then, for anyone who hadn't already gotten excited reading the cast list in preparation for the episode, hearing Reeves' gruff is the cherry on top to immediately have you engaged. Something about Reeves' legendary pop-culture status just means you know exactly what you're going to get in this grim and gritty universe. That being a badass with nothing to lose, along with gripping action. That is exactly what is then delivered. Watching Reeves comment on the impressive opponents he faces in their own cores as they engage in a manic dogfight allows you to experience the same kind of sick enjoyment that The Pilot is getting from this adrenaline spike. We already know Reeves can carry an entire franchise from John Wick and The Matrix, and "Asset Management" plays to his strengths so well, it's obvious that he can do it again with Armored Core.

Of course, a series needs a full cast, rarely does one name carry a great show very far, and Reeves is not the only recognizable name you'll spot in this Secret Level episode. Temuera Morrison, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Steve Blum are all present in this episode, voicing the remaining characters other than The Voice (Erin Yvette), a disembodied voice The Pilot can hear in his head and keeps him company. Whilst the rest of the supporting cast is great, Yvette almost steals the show, as her chemistry with The Pilot is a fascinating back-and-forth where we don't even know her specific origin, which would be fascinating to get into. Yvette could certainly excel in a voice-over role specifically, with her work on other video games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Good Night World, and Hades II being of great service to her, as well as giving more overlap between the film/TV and gaming worlds.

'Secret Level' Gave Some Fantastic Additions to the 'Armored Core' Lore

"Asset Management" uses this cast to give a fascinating commentary on drug addiction and mental health within the Armored Core universe. Reeves’ character seems not only to be addicted to being the best but whatever is injected into him looks like it gives him some kind of stimulation, with his eyes rolling into the back of his head when he links to his core. It’s a great way of giving your character a flaw, an addictive personality, that truly affects him, as it forces him to never retreat or back down, as well as bringing something unique to the Armored Core universe, as Secret Level provides us with a protagonist who speaks. In contrast, all the video games' main characters are silent.

Seeing how this could keep pushing him closer and closer to oblivion would be a thrilling tale, and gives us a more personal exploration of the video game's universe, which is primarily focused on the evils of capitalism with, in all iterations of the games, corporations taking huge precedence over public interests, to the point humanity either lives on another planet or underground. This is where an Armored Core series would fare very well with viewers who want an extended narrative. These ideas of powerful corporations and nihilism would fit into current-day society, with many around the world feeling the squeeze of an ever more capitalistic world. Taking this on a galactic scale, with billionaires ravaging earth to the point we must flee, as we follow The Pilot's nihilistic approach to this grim universe would be a fascinating journey, as we would wonder if it is possible to be optimistic in such a world.

If we are being completely honest, it is unlikely that we will see a Keanu Reeves-led TV show. Simply put, if the intention was a one-shot anthology, that is probably how it will stay. However, if there was a wishlist for what Prime Video should take from Secret Level and expand upon, it has got to be "Asset Management." Keanu Reeves, along with Erin Yvette and the rest of the cast, are great picks for an Armored Core series and would bring in general television audiences and gaming lovers. Furthermore, Secret Level gave us a unique look at the video game's universe, with slight additions and updates to the game that would allow a series the legs it would need for a full season run, from a vocal protagonist to embracing the core themes of Armored Core.

All episodes of Secret Level are available to stream on Prime Video.

