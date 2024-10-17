Today marks the beginning of New York Comic-Con, but the biggest shows on Prime Video won't make their presence known until later in the weekend. Leading off for Amazon's streaming platform tomorrow, October 18, will be a panel all about Cross, the new Aldis Hodge-led series based on James Patterson's bestselling novels. Saturday, October 19, meanwhile, is dedicated to the hotly-anticipated new animated video game anthology series Secret Level with a panel set to explore the various short stories contained within with help from creator Tim Miller and executive producer Dave Wilson. Ahead of the showcase, Collider is excited to exclusively share the official poster for the show which invites viewers to unlock a world of video games on December 10.

A surprise announcement from this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live, Secret Level is a first-of-its-kind anthology series billed as a love letter to games and gamers of all eras. It's made up of 15 individual segments, bringing to life beloved titles from God of War to Mega Man and even Dungeons & Dragons. All short stories will be original tales set in the games' worlds, seemingly following a similar formula to Miller's acclaimed Netflix animated anthology series, Love, Death & Robots. The creator himself has even previously described the project as "Love, Death & Video Games," setting it up as a showcase for the coolest elements games have to offer utilizing the power of Unreal Engine.

Miller's Blur Studio banner joined forces with Amazon MGM to produce the video game anthology. Adapting some of the most popular IP in gaming is right up Blur's alley, as the production company has been providing CGI effects since as far back as 1998, working on everything from the PlayStation 2-era Grand Theft Auto games to Gears of War and Call of Duty. Their efforts can also be seen in the trilogy of Sonic the Hedgehog films and their Idris Elba-led spinoff, Knuckles. None of the cast has been officially announced yet for the series, but that could come soon with the NYCC panel just around the corner and only a couple of months left until release.

How Were the Games for 'Secret Level' Chosen?

The list of games for Secret Level includes a strong mix of titles pulled from the Triple-A space, indie scene, and tabletop gaming from so many eras. There was even a focus on broadening horizons with games that are popular outside the U.S., like the hugely successful Honor of Kings from China's Tencent Games. In an interview with Miller ahead of NYCC, Collider's Steve Weintraub asked the creator about the process of choosing titles for the anthology since there were so many popular options to choose from and companies to approach. He revealed that the final lineup is primarily a mix of games the team targeted and companies that were actually willing to share their IP, though there were ultimately a lot of reasons why the roster is what it is:

"We definitely had a focused group of games that we all wanted for a variety of reasons. They’d be all the reasons that you would pick, too. There are the ones that we're excited about because we played them as kids; there are the ones we're excited about because we've seen information about them and they're coming out and we're excited to play them; or there are ones that are huge games, and we know there would be a huge fan base to follow them. There are a lot of reasons why one could be in, and some of those reasons may be applied to several, but they could all be for a variety of reasons. Then you get to the dance, and you have to dance with the girls who are willing to step out on the floor with you, right? We always knew that it would be a mix because a lot of the people who would be most interested in this would be people that had a game that they were willing to sell, and they wanted to advertise the fact that they had a new game. So, we always knew it would be a mix of big name content that was existing, but also wanted to extend that reach to new games that are coming out."

Secret Level premieres on Prime Video on December 10. Check out the new poster above and stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage from throughout NYCC. The panel for the video game anthology begins at 6:30 p.m. PT in Room 405 of the Javits Center.