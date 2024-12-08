Video games live on in Prime Video’s latest anthology series Secret Level. From the creators of Love, Death + Robots comes an ambitious, 15-episode project that pays homage to not just one, not two, but a whopping 15 video game titles. From the the fantasy adventure Dungeons & Dragons to the arcade game classic Pac-Man, the anthology is not a mere copy-paste adaptation of these games, but rather a reworking of their current storylines inspired by movies, music, and the love of gaming itself.

First announced in August during the Gamescom Opening Night Live global livestream, the adult-animated project is created by longtime animator and Deadpool director Tim Miller together with Blur Studio colleague, director, VFX supervisor, and producer Dave Wilson. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of these beloved video games, or simply a casual enjoyer of these cultural phenomena, no story is the same in the series. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Secret Level.

6 When Is ‘Secret Level’ Coming Out?

Secret Level is scheduled to be released worldwide starting on December 10, with additional episodic drops until December 17 exclusively on Prime Video.

Unlike the general all-episode drop on its initial premiere date, there are several reasons why Secret Level episodes are released in a divided fashion. Besides building momentum, another factor is the unusual nature of the show’s anthology format. With a total of 15 title adaptations, each video game presents a distinct style that may either complement or contrast with one another. Plus, the episodic drops allow audiences to truly savor each episode and allow it to marinate as much as it can under the spotlight.

5 Watch The Trailer for ‘Secret Level’

Prime Video first released the teaser trailer for Secret Level on August 21, 2024. Offering a quick glimpse into stories inspired by some of the world’s most beloved games, “it’s a new adventure” waiting to be explored.

Prime Video followed up its teaser with its official trailer on November 13, 2024. Unlike the teaser, which provided a brief overview of the series’ sophisticated world-building, the trailer offers a detailed look into the character's features in Secret Level. Set to “Outro” by M83, the clip shows the immense level of detail, craftsmanship, and rich storytelling the show promises to deliver. Each episode follows a distinct aesthetic that matches the tone of the video game featured. Although these titles differ in style and substance, one thing’s the same: every story is a celebration of the human spirit.

4 Who Are the Cast in ‘Secret Level’?

Secret Level features a roster of Hollywood superstars, notably Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator Franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King).

Schwarzenegger lends his voice acting skills in the episode “New World: Aeturnum”, which just so happens to be written specifically with the actor in mind. According to Wilson, the episode’s development strayed away from the usual casting process, as Schwarzernegger’s personal interest inspired the storyline in the series. Upon receiving a video from the actor expressing his enthusiasm to participate in any role, the Secret Level team shifted their focus to an episode that revolved around the actor himself.

3 What Is ‘Secret Level’ About?

A love letter to the evolution of video games, Secret Level is an anthology series that celebrates the craft and the sometimes overlooked artistry that it takes to bring these games to life Every episode contains a separate storyline dedicated to one certain game In an interview ahead of New York Comic Con, Miller explains the process behind narrowing down the 15 video games that would be featured in Secret Level.

"We definitely had a focused group of games that we all wanted for a variety of reasons. They’d be all the reasons that you would pick, too. There are the ones that we're excited about because we played them as kids; there are the ones we're excited about because we've seen information about them and they're coming out and we're excited to play them; or there are ones that are huge games, and we know there would be a huge fan base to follow them. There are a lot of reasons why one could be in, and some of those reasons may be applied to several, but they could all be for a variety of reasons. Then you get to the dance, and you have to dance with the girls who are willing to step out on the floor with you, right? We always knew that it would be a mix because a lot of the people who would be most interested in this would be people that had a game that they were willing to sell, and they wanted to advertise the fact that they had a new game. So, we always knew it would be a mix of big name content that was existing, but also wanted to extend that reach to new games that are coming out."

2 How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Secret Level’?

There are 15 episodes in Secret Level. Check out below the video games featured in each episode, as well as rapid-fire summaries for several episodes provided by Miller and executive producer Wilson.