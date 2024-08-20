The Big Picture Get ready gamers! Secret Level on Prime Video combines 15 iconic video game universes into a mind-bending adult-animated anthology series.

Tim Miller, creator of Love, Death & Robots, heads this exciting collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio for a unique storytelling experience.

Prime Video promises stunning visuals and captivating storytelling as each episode unlocks a new adventure in well-known video game worlds.

Heads up gamers! Prime Video is aggregating some of your favorite video games into a single universe for Secret Level, a first-of-its-kind adult-animated anthology series that is set to premiere soon on the streamer. Dubbed a celebration of games and gamers, the series is the brainchild of Tim Miller, the same creative mind that birthed Love, Death & Robots, an animated anthology series that proved a hit with Netflix subscribers and with critics and has been renewed for a fourth season. Both shows are alike on many levels, and it appears Secret Level will serve well to tide Love, Death & Robots fans over while production continues on Season 4.

A collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, Secret Level was unveiled today during the Gamescom Opening Night Live global livestream. The series will feature original short stories, each one set within a unique world of a particular video game. Per the synopsis, "Each episode of Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles." Prime Video promises to put a captivating spin on every game's story to take audiences on an unforgettable journey, one mind-bending episode at a time with a total of 15 episodes commissioned for Season 1.

“Secret Level weaves a tapestry of iconic games across multiple mediums, to tell a series of unique and captivating stories,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Created and led by Tim Miller, Blur Studio, and Supervising Director Dave Wilson, each episode will take our global Prime Video customers on a brand new journey with breathtaking animation and imaginative storytelling.” Wilson also doubles as executive producer for the series. The one-minute teaser trailer released by Prime Video is the stuff of every gamer's dreams, as it indeed features stunning visuals that stay true to the quality of the games featured.

What Games Will Be Featured In 'Secret Level'?

Secret Level makes history by bringing together a staggering 15 game IPs across various genres. They include: Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, PlayStation (this will be set in the PlayStation world, highlighting various PS entities), Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000. Needless to say, Secret Level will definitely have the gaming world hyped and buzzing with the trailer teasing; "It's a new adventure, just for you."

As subscribers know, Prime Video has proven success with animation, with titles such as Invincible, Hazbin Hotel, and Batman: Caped Crusader, garnering the most attention from fans and also doing well with critics. With Secret Level, the streamer seems poised for another smash hit.

Secret Level will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 10. Check out the teaser trailer above.