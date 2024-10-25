For all those who can't wait for the premiere of the upcoming animated anthology series Secret Level, you can expect to dive into its first episodes starting December 10, 2024, but there’s a catch—the 15 episodes will be released in two separate drops on Prime Video, and there's a very good reason for it, too. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at New York Comic Con, Tim Miller and Dave Wilson revealed the reasoning behind the staggered release strategy, which they believe will build anticipation and create more opportunities for each episode to shine.

“We drop, I wanna say half, but it’s not exactly half. It’s December 10th and December 17th,” said Wilson, explaining that the episodes will be split into two distinct drops. Miller added that the pair were keen to divide them into specific places rather than just randomly picking them out:

“15 is not divisible by two. It’s two drops. The main reason, for a variety of reasons, is I like the idea of the show building a little momentum. Hopefully, there's word of mouth, and people can come back. But also — I think it was you that told me — that's been established as best practices.”

One major factor in the decision was the unusual nature of Secret Level’s anthology format, which adapts various games, ranging from the quirky Spelunky to the intense Warhammer. “It’s really hard to put Spelunky next to Warhammer and have people enjoy them both equally,” Miller pointed out, referencing the challenge of releasing episodes with such distinct tones side by side. Wilson also explained that one of the releases aimed at more of an adult audience than its counterpart, he said: "They're slightly curated based on the sort of adult audience versus less so."

How Will 'Secret Level' Be Promoted?

Image via Prime Video

The decision to space out the release also provides a less complex plan designed for promotion. Wilson explained that with 15 different publishers and developers involved, it’s essential to give each game and episode its time in the spotlight. “That’s a lot of megaphones to try and blast in a cacophony on one weekend, right? So, our goal was always, ‘Can we give folks a little bit more of a runway to help us promote the show and put it out there?’ It was always the plan to try and stagger it in some way.”

Miller agreed, emphasizing that a spaced release allows the team to better coordinate marketing efforts across platforms like Twitch and social media. “You wanna give everybody their moment to shine instead of just the big tent pole IPs sucking up all the air in the room.”

The 15 episodes of Secret Level are spaced across two drops, with half arriving on December 10, 2024, and the remainder on December 17. Stay tuned to Collider for more coverage from New York Comic Con.

For more on Secret Level, here's our exclusive interview with creator Tim Miller, where he discusses collaborating with video game companies, what to expect from the series, his hopes for a Season 2, and so much more.

Secret Level An anthology series featuring 15 stories, each set within iconic video game worlds, follows unique narratives that delve into a variety of genres. From action-packed adventures to nostalgic reimaginings, the episodes connect through vibrant animation and imaginative storytelling, offering a fresh take on beloved games like Pac-Man, Dungeons & Dragons, and Mega Man. Release Date December 10, 2024 Main Genre Action

Explore Prime Video