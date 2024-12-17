Well, that was fast. Just a week after its premiere, Secret Level is already a hit. At least that's what today's announcement indicates. Prime Video has renewed the animated series for Season 2, before all episodes from the first season have even rolled out. The adult animated series takes place in the world of video games, and each episode tells a standalone story that takes place in one of the universes that gamers love so much. Season 2 is expected to maintain the same format as Season 1, and a release window is yet to be announced.

Since Prime Video barely announced the renewal, it is way too early to know which titles have been selected for the episodes of the next season. Even though details are kept under wraps at this point, it's safe to say that the new episodes will feature a mix of highly popular, indie, and retro games in its slate of episodes. With the rise in popularity — Amazon states Secret Level is already the largest new animated series debut for its streaming platform — chances are that the show can start aiming for some huge IPs such as Ghost of Tsushima, Grand Theft Auto, and Elden Ring.

The success of Secret Level was not too difficult to predict, because the series hails from the same minds behind another animated anthology series: Love, Death & Robots, from Netflix. The formula has proven extremely successful for the streamer, so to put popular video games in the mix seemed like a home run — and turns out, it really was. The series is also in excellent hands, having been created by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and executive produced by Miller with Dave Wilson (Bloodshot) — who recently talked about the project during a Collider panel at CCXP in Brazil.

Which Video Games Were Part of 'Secret Level' Season 1?

Secret Level kicked off its freshman season with a bang. The first batch of episodes are inspired from the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, The Outer Worlds 2, Sifu and Armored Core. The series also was bold in using other titles like Mega Man, Spelunky and Pac-Man, which makes the show as eclectic as Love, Death + Robots.

Another standout quality of Secret Level was the fact that Miller and Wilson were able to attract some Hollywood heavyweights to do the voice acting for the episodes. In Season 1, names like Keanu Reeves (John Wick franchise), Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (His Dark Materials), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett) and Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie) all participated — which makes us excited to see what talent the series creators will bring to Season 2.

All episodes of Secret Level Season 1 are available to stream now on Prime Video.