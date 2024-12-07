Collider’s next screening is for all the gaming fans out there who know that the best way to watch a series is on the big screen. In just a little over one week, we’ll be celebrating the recent release of Prime Video’s Secret Level, by welcoming the second half of the season to The Culver Theater in Century City, Los Angeles. From the mind of Tim Miller (who also joins the project as an executive producer), Secret Level is an adult-animated anthology series that transports gamers into the middle of their favorite universes through a set of original storylines. Following the lineup of episodes, there will be an exclusive Q&A session with Miller and supervising director and executive producer Dave Wilson. Read on for details on how to enter for your chance to win tickets.

From Honor of Kings to Mega Man, all your favorite games receive a new chapter courtesy of the visionaries behind Secret Level. A new story is celebrated in each installation with other popular titles like Pac-Man, Exodus, Dungeons & Dragons, and more, given their time in the spotlight. On top of that, the project has an absolutely insane lineup of talent voicing the characters, with a call sheet that boasts the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator franchise), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Kevin Hart (Lift), Temuera Morrison (Moana), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), Ricky Whittle (American Gods), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Clive Standen (The Morning Show), Heaven Hart, Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (The Union), Michael Beach (Tulsa King) and Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina).

‘Secret Level’ Screening Details

Now for the really important stuff. Should you find yourself in the Los Angeles area on December 18, you'll want to be in the audience at The Culver Theater in Century City for this one-of-a-kind evening. The show starts at 7 pm, with the second drop of episodes set to screen before Miller and Wilson take the stage for a Q&A, hosted by our own Steve Weintraub. Each attendee will also get a free popcorn and soda, so be sure to show up a little bit hungry.

How to Get ‘Secret Level’ Tickets

For your shot at winning tickets to our Secret Level screening and Q&A, head to this link to provide us with your email address. We’re expecting seats to fill up, so you’ll want to jump on this ASAP to reserve your spot in the theater. Should you nab one of the tickets, we’ll be reaching out on in the days leading up to December 18, so keep your eyes peeled on your inbox and check back with Collider for more future screening opportunities.

The first half of Secret Level arrives on Prime Video on December 10.

