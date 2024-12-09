Everyone has a favorite video game, and everyone has a favorite video game adaptation. Whether it is the gritty, critically acclaimed The Last of Us or the colorful Super Mario Bros. Movie, there's the perfect video game adaptation out there for everyone. Well, if you feel you might not have yet found yours, look no further than Prime Video's Secret Level, a groundbreaking series set to adapt an enormous range of gaming's best.

With a stunning trailer released to great acclaim, excitement is palpable for what seems to be one of Prime's most ambitious projects ever. From Dungeons & Dragons to Pac-Man, an impressive range of iconic titles are getting the Prime treatment. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Secret Level.

Is 'Secret Level' Streaming?

Image via Prime Video

Yes! You can catch Secret Level exclusively on Prime Video, joining the streamer's exciting list of other content released this December.

Watch on Prime

For those without a subscription who will need one to see their favorite video games adapted, Prime Video can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month or can be bundled with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can also be removed from the service for an additional $2.99 per month.

Sign Up for Prime Video

When is 'Secret Level' Released?

Image via Prime Video

Secret Level will officially debut on Prime Video on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Excitingly, you will be able to access the first eight episodes on the premiere date, with the remaining seven available a week later on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Speaking in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, executive producers Tim Miller and Dave Wilson explained the thought process behind this decision, saying, "We drop, I wanna say half, but it’s not exactly half. It’s December 10th and December 17th," before adding:

"15 is not divisible by two. It’s two drops. The main reason, for a variety of reasons, is I like the idea of the show building a little momentum. Hopefully, there's word of mouth, and people can come back. But also — I think it was you that told me — that's been established as best practices."

Watch the 'Secret Level' Trailer

The official trailer for Secret Level was released on November 13 and is available to watch above. Featuring simply stunning visuals, this trailer gives fans their very first glimpse at the many iconic video game characters featured in this groundbreaking series. Voicing these characters are a selection of Hollywood greats, including Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator Franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), Ricky Whittle (Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (Tulsa King). However, it seems as if not all these different video game inclusions are for the better, with Collider's Ross Bonaime saying in his review:

"Unfortunately, many of Secret Level's worst episodes are basically advertisements for games, without focusing too much on creating a self-contained narrative. “Honor of Kings: The Way of All Things” is an introduction to a game that just made it to the U.S. a few months ago, while “Crossfire: Good Conflict” attempts to throw viewers into its world as a way to show what the gameplay feels like in this story of two conflicting sides, neither of which believes themselves to be the “bad guys.” Each of these episodes seems like it’s selling itself as the next property that could be picked up for a full series. In a way, Secret Level almost feels like a roundabout way for Amazon to bring back its Pilot Season program, in which viewers voted on what TV pilots should be turned into shows and gave the streaming service some of its first major hits, like Transparent and Man in the High Castle. Now, via the company that has brought Fallout to a wider audience, this at times feels almost like these studios pushing the idea that their shows could be the next big thing. “Mega Man: Start” gives The Blue Bomber an origin story of sorts that could easily be the intro to a pilot episode, and “Sifu: It Takes a Life” is so short that it almost exists as a way to give the viewer a taste of what could be."

An official synopsis for the series reads:

"Secret Level is a new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and gamers."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Secret Level'?

Image via Prime Video

Based on all the information we currently have available, here is a look at the episode schedule for Secret Level:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen's Cradle" From the world of the seminal fantasy role-playing game, in celebration of its 50th year. On the hunt for a dragon cult, a band of adventurers rescues a boy who’s haunted by a sinister force. Tuesday, December 10, 2024 2 "Sifu: It Takes a Life" Based on the indie tribute to classic kung-fu films. A young martial artist bent on revenge learns the true cost of his obsession. Tuesday, December 10, 2024 3 New World: The Once and Future King" Based on the action role-playing game. A conquering king washes ashore on a mysterious island with no army and no clue. He may need an eternity to find his purpose. Tuesday, December 10, 2024 4 "Unreal Tournament: Xan" The classic first-person shooter comes to life. After revolting against their corporate overlords, a group of mining robots is condemned to fight for survival in deadly arena combat. Tuesday, December 10, 2024 5 "Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear" Based on the fantasy miniatures global phenomenon. In the grim darkness of the far future, a genetically-engineered warrior who has served on the front lines for centuries confronts his legacy, as his squad hunts down a mutant sorcerer. Tuesday, December 10, 2024 6 "PAC-MAN: Circle" Inspired by the original video game character. Trapped in a vast maze and pursued by ghosts, a mysterious entity summons a warrior to help it escape. Tuesday, December 10, 2024 7 "Crossfire: Good Conflict" A new mission from the global hit first-person shooter. As a looming storm approaches, two rival mercenary groups collide. Driven by their vision of the greater good, the sides face off, their lives hanging in the balance. Tuesday, December 10, 2024 8 "Armored Core: Asset Management" The defining mech combat series reimagined. In a frostbitten frontier world, a legendary mech pilot learns his latest mission might hold the key to the demons that have haunted him for decades. Tuesday, December 10, 2024 9 "The Outer Worlds: The Company We Keep" Based on the hit role-playing game. An orphan from a galactic backwater crosses the cosmos to take a job at a ruthless mega-corporation in the hopes of reuniting with the girl he loves. Tuesday, December 17, 2024 10 "Mega Man: Start" An icon is born. As the corrupted creations of genius inventor Dr. Light rampage through Mega City, the humblest of his inventions dreams of fighting for everlasting peace. Tuesday, December 17, 2024 11 "Exodus: Odyssey" A sci-fi saga based on the upcoming action-adventure role-playing game. A mechanic traverses the galactic frontier, racing against time in search of his runaway daughter. Tuesday, December 17, 2024 12 "Spelunky: Tally" Based on the acclaimed roguelike games. A pair of explorers ponder their purpose in a subterranean world where everything wants to kill them. Repeatedly. Tuesday, December 17, 2024 13 "Concord: Tale of the Implacable" Based on the galaxy-spanning team-based shooter. Captain Cassidy’s crew of Freegunners is about to pull off the biggest heist of their lives – now there’s only a deadly armada and a cosmos-sundering space storm between them and freedom. Tuesday, December 17, 2024 14 TBC TBC Tuesday, December 17, 2024 15 "Playtime: Fulfillment" Not linked to any one franchise, this episode focuses on a range of PlayStation characters tracking down a valuable item in a virtual world. Tuesday, December 17, 2024