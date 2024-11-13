The jaw-dropping first trailer for Prime Video's Secret Level is officially here and features a mouth-watering taste of the plethora of beloved video games set to be adapted from DnD to Warhammer. Supported by the ever-affecting "Outro" by M83, this trailer oozes style and substance, with animation that would make even the sharpest of eyes need a double take. The depths of human fight and spirit are set to be reached as this anthology series pushes boundaries, with this groundbreaking collection of fifteen short stories ready to feature many of the world's favorite video game titles.

Not only that, but the series will showcase each tale with an impeccable ensemble of top acting talent. This includes the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator Franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King).

'Secret Level' Will Feature a Special Release Schedule

Given the impressive scope of this Prime Video project, fronted by executive producers Tim Miller and Dave Wilson, formatting a release was never going to be simple. Instead of all episodes releasing on the first premiere date, all fifteen episodes will instead be released in two drops on both December 10 and 17. Speaking in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Miller and Wilson were quick to clarify exactly why this is, saying, "We drop, I wanna say half, but it’s not exactly half. It’s December 10th and December 17th," before adding:

"15 is not divisible by two. It’s two drops. The main reason, for a variety of reasons, is I like the idea of the show building a little momentum. Hopefully, there's word of mouth, and people can come back. But also — I think it was you that told me — that's been established as best practices."

However, that's not all, with Secret Level teaming up even further with the video game world and offering gamers everywhere the chance to grab a tasty discount on some of their favorite games. Specifically, for 48 hours, Amazon is giving U.S. Prime members 10% off select digital gaming currencies from top brands, including Secret Level partners PlayStation, Xbox, and Epic Games.

The official trailer for Secret Level is here. You can catch the first batch of episodes when they premiere in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on December 10.