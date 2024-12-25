Tim Miller's video game anthology Secret Level managed to land a wide variety of titles for its 15-episode first run, from beloved indies like Spelunky and Sifu to iconic older series like Pac-Man and Mega Man and more wide-ranging franchises like Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer. However, there's still so much untapped potential for this series of animated shorts. The sky is the limit as far as finding games to adapt into a short, compelling story of roughly 5 to 20 minutes. For many reasons though, actually convincing game developers and publishers to come on board and clearing all the legal hurdles is no small task, especially when it comes to the biggest franchises.

In a Q&A session with Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub after Collider's Secret Level early screening, Miller and supervising director Dave Wilson were asked about the games they just couldn't land. The biggest hurdle for a lot of the IP they sought was the widespread interest in adapting them. Movies and series based on games are more popular and of higher quality than ever, with everything from League of Legends to Halo, Castlevania, and now Fallout getting their own high-profile shows on streaming services. However, a lot of titles also get snapped up on deals to create adaptations, yet they ultimately never move forward despite the rights remaining under another company's grasp.

Clearing that hurdle was hard for the Secret Level team, but it's also part of what Wilson thinks makes the anthology so special. It's a love letter to gaming and the episodes that do end up getting made are often made to honor the original visions of the developers. He admits though that there were more than a few occasions where Hollywood got in the way of some of their ideas:

"It is tricky because it's not like we're the first folks to realize, 'Hey, these video game IPs are awesome and we should turn them into other things.' So, a lot of them have preexisting deals, and that's the beauty of the series. Prime Video essentially just puts the episode on the platform. Everything else, the characters we come up with, the storylines we develop, they belong to the developers. So, there was no land grab for the series, which I think is incredibly forward-thinking for Amazon. Because it's so new, a lot of the development executives who have these existing deals set up at Netflix or somewhere else, the natural inclination is, 'This is going to get in the way of everything we're doing.' There were some IPs that we approached that were having a real big moment at that time and Hollywood had come a calling, and three years later, nothing's happened. We were going to make an episode for them, and it was going to be awesome, but Hollywood happens."

There Were "No Black and White Choices" in Deciding 'Secret Level's Episodes

Close

Even if Secret Level may seem a bit light on episodes dedicated to some of the behemoth gaming franchises out there, Miller wants to reassure fans that the team did their due diligence when finding games to fill out the series. "I get a little chafed when I read online and they're like, 'Hold on, these assholes took Spelunky when they could have taken Halo?' Or something like that," he said. "I'm like, 'Man, you think that we didn't talk to Halo or something?'" He's clearly reading audience feedback — or as he says, doing "market research" — and he wants everyone to fully understand that not every game under the sun is available. That said, even with all the games that were off-limits to him and Wilson, they aren't in any danger of exhausting their list of favorite games.

"But there are no black-and-white choices here. It's not like we could just have anything we wanted or they were all available. There are lots of different reasons. We did the best we could, and I love all the games that we have, and there are so many more games that we could have. That's the trouble, too, is that we could make 10 seasons of this and still not run out of games that we like."

One of the ideas Miller and Wilson couldn't make happen would've brought two iconic first-person shooter heroes together for the first time. "The creative director at id [Software] is a good friend of ours and so are folks at Microsoft, so we made a big plea because one of the things both Tim and I would love to do is do something that isn't currently available in the games, like crossovers. We wanted to make a Master Chief/Doom Slayer crossover episode, and I spent a whole weekend crafting this impassioned letter of my childhood," Wilson revealed. "And it's exactly what Tim said, they were like, 'Nah.'" The chance of a Halo and Doom team-up could've made sense with Microsoft's 2020 acquisition of Bethesda Softworks, who worked with id Software on the modern Doom games, but it wasn't meant to be. Miller adds that they also approached Valve for an episode, adding, "Of course, we begged for Half-Life… So, you can imagine."

With Secret Level renewed for Season 2, they may revisit some of these ideas to see if feelings have changed following the show's success. Either way, the fact that Miller and Wilson tried it all is proof that they're willing to take big swings to make the anthology the best it can be. All episodes of Season 1 are available to watch now on Prime Video. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of the series.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Secret Level An anthology series featuring 15 stories, each set within iconic video game worlds, follows unique narratives that delve into a variety of genres. From action-packed adventures to nostalgic reimaginings, the episodes connect through vibrant animation and imaginative storytelling, offering a fresh take on beloved games like Pac-Man, Dungeons & Dragons, and Mega Man. Release Date December 10, 2024 Cast Keanu Reeves , Parry Shen , Ping Wu , Lydia Look , Nelson Lee , Feodor Chin , Rae Lim , Erin Yvette , Temuera Morrison , Patrick Schwarzenegger , Steve Blum , Noah Manzoor , Madeleine Knight , Laura Wohlwend , Delroy Atkinson , Umulisa Gahiga , Paul Ridley , Rita Estevanovich , Tracy Wiles , Arnold Schwarzenegger , Steven Pacey , Gabriel Luna , Arazou Baker Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Expand

Watch on Prime Video