Prime Video has a hot new show on its hands with the release of Secret Level. After the record-breaking success of Fallout earlier this year, the new anthology series marks another big win for the streaming platform in the video game space, becoming the most-watched animated debut ever for the service and scoring a renewal not even a full week after the first batch of episodes aired. Now, series creator Tim Miller and supervising director Dave Wilson are turning their eyes toward Season 2 and all the challenges that lie ahead, from finding the games and companies willing to take part to creating the intricate animation for each short episode. With such a complicated series, they also have to figure out how to get episodes out in a relatively timely manner to avoid long breaks between seasons.

During a Q&A session at Collider's screening of the series with Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Miller and Wilson were asked about the potential structure of Season 2, given how long the series initially took to put together. The idea for the series originally came together back in 2021, resulting in a season consisting of 15 episodes that fell in a range from around 5 to close to 20 minutes. Despite the length, each of them consists of similar high-quality animation to Miller's other animated series on Netflix, Love, Death & Robots, produced through his Blur Studio. Miller and Wilson understand that they might have to get creative to get new episodes out regularly.

"We have many ideas," Wilson said. One such plan being considered is timing episode releases around the most impactful moments in the video game industry's schedule. The first season was fortunate enough to drop around The Game Awards, but the team sees other distinct opportunities, even if they're in the very early planning stages. "Gaming as a sort of calendar has two big dates. It's the summer, which is the same as Hollywood, too, but the way E3 used to be, and obviously now, at the end of the year, it would be great if we could have something for the summer, too. But honestly, we haven't even fully wrapped our heads around this part. But it would be great." Miller expressed a willingness to compromise too if it meant getting more Secret Level out on a reasonable schedule, adding, "I would like this to be on a yearly cadence, even if that meant slightly fewer episodes."

'Secret Level's Team Is Willing to Get Creative With the Structure of the Show

When viewers see Secret Level again, it might not be in the same format as the first season. Wilson piggybacked off of Miller, indicating that the show could be a yearly release, "Or even just little specials, like you were asking if we were going to spin out and do more, like three-episode specials, three 15 or 20-minute episodes with their own little release at some other point in time, all under this 'Secret Level Presents.'" Such a structure would open up an opportunity to solve a recurring complaint for some viewers — the episodes are just too short. Even if a full series never comes out of the anthology, a special release would offer more time to breathe for some of the more complex stories seen in the Armored Core or Dungeons & Dragons shorts.

As far as Miller is concerned though, he wants at least something Secret Level-related out each year as long as Amazon is still committed. "But we would like to get on a yearly cadence. It's just that requires a lot of faith." The overwhelming response to Season 1, at least, has likely bought them plenty of leeway at Prime Video and could open some new doors regarding potential series that could be featured. There's still a world of untapped game franchises for them to draw from, even after a season that featured the likes of Spelunky, Mega Man, Unreal Tournament, Pac-Man, Honor of Kings, Sifu, Warhammer, Crossfire, and much more.

All episodes of Secret Level are now streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of the video game anthology.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Secret Level An anthology series featuring 15 stories, each set within iconic video game worlds, follows unique narratives that delve into a variety of genres. From action-packed adventures to nostalgic reimaginings, the episodes connect through vibrant animation and imaginative storytelling, offering a fresh take on beloved games like Pac-Man, Dungeons & Dragons, and Mega Man. Release Date December 10, 2024 Cast Keanu Reeves , Parry Shen , Ping Wu , Lydia Look , Nelson Lee , Feodor Chin , Rae Lim , Erin Yvette , Temuera Morrison , Patrick Schwarzenegger , Steve Blum , Noah Manzoor , Madeleine Knight , Laura Wohlwend , Delroy Atkinson , Umulisa Gahiga , Paul Ridley , Rita Estevanovich , Tracy Wiles , Arnold Schwarzenegger , Steven Pacey , Gabriel Luna , Arazou Baker Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Expand

