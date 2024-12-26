The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul is opening up about the wonders of therapy. Following her domestic violence arrest in September 2023 along with her tumultuous relationship with Dakota Mortensen, Paul has had a rough couple of years. However, she claims that her therapist has helped her transform her life in 2024. In fact, the reality star credits her therapist with giving her the tools to navigate the pressures of pregnancy and the premiere of her Hulu show.

The MomTok star was named one of PEOPLE’s 2024 Creators of the Year. While speaking to the magazine, Paul confessed that she feels like she has been through hell the last two years. However, she claimed that her therapist helped her take on the challenges she is facing as a mom, social media star, and an emerging TV personality. “I prayed for help, and it was given to me in a way that I never expected,” added the reality star. She further shared:

"I was like, 'Just help me through this time around because I've just been through hell,' I feel like, the last two years."

Paul’s co-star and fellow MomTok influencer Whitney Leavitt is also one of PEOPLE’s 2024 Creators of the Year. During her interview, Leavitt shared that the show has been a huge learning experience for her. The reality star opened up about how her year in the spotlight helped her navigate all the criticism thrown at her by her friends, family, and people online. “I had no idea it would hit number one on Hulu,” added Leavitt while talking about the success of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. However, she acknowledged that the entire cast is grateful for all the love they have received.

Taylor Frankie Paul Shares Cryptic TikTok Amidst Holiday Celebrations

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen started dating in late 2022. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives showcased Paul and Mortenson’s complicated relationship, including Paul’s ectopic pregnancy and legal troubles in 2023. Shortly after the premiere of the show in September 2024, Paul spoke to US Weekly​​ about her relationship status. She revealed that she and Mortensen had been figuring things out after the birth of their son Ever Mortensen in April 2024. However, things were rocky between the two of them. In the reality star’s exact words: “We are not fully together but not fully done.”

On December 24, 2024, Paul seemed to confirm where she stands with Mortensen through a heartbreaking TikTok. The video featured the reality TV star crying with the text: “Chaos to pure silence. Wouldn’t wish this pain upon anyone.” In the caption, she talked about how she got over it once, which meant that she would get over it again.

While Paul didn’t confirm exactly what she was crying over, her response to a fan’s comment about Mortensen gave it away. “Dakota’s TikTok brought me here,” wrote the fan while Paul responded that she was happy her ex could have his day with their son. The comment referred to Mortensen’s TikTok where he is seen wrapping presents alone. The text on the video revealed that the reality dad was sober, and despite being lonely, he was grateful to be there for his son’s first Christmas.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+. The show has been renewed for a second season, which is set to premiere in Spring 2025.

Your changes have been saved The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a reality TV series premiering on Hulu on September 6, 2024. The show follows a group of Mormon mom influencers whose lives are turned upside down by a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. The series explores themes of faith, friendship, and reputation as these women navigate the fallout and try to maintain their social standing within the community. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 6, 2024 Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Watch on Disney+