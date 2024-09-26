The world of reality TV and Mormons must be small. It's not surprising that Taylor Frankie Paul said she was interviewed for a role on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She became the star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives instead after she revealed her involvement in a soft-swinger community with other TikTok Mormons. The drama seemed perfect for a reality show. However, the Hulu series doesn't involve most of the TikTokers.

This made the show more about a friends group, which is the foundation of most Bravo shows. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives made waves, but isn't regarded as the best reality show. But here is why Taylor shouldn't be cast on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City...right now.

Taylor Frankie Paul interviews for RHOSLC

Image via Hulu

The TikToker was almost on another reality show. "I actually did get interviewed for the [The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City]. I had an interview I think a few months prior [to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives], maybe a little longer," she said on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. "And basically … a little birdie told me, ‘You didn’t have enough drama in your life.’" She added that she didn't talk about the soft swinger information in the interview.

It makes sense that any woman in the Mormon world who would also be interested in reality TV would be considered for the show. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered in 2020 and Taylor said she ran into multiple stars at events. The Bravo cast started by talking about where they stand with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, also known as Mormonism.

Heather Gay introduced herself as an ex-wife to a man from "Mormon royalty" in the first season. Lisa Barlow in the trailer broke down the rules of being a Mormon in the trailer. You can't drink, swear, and treat your body like a "temple." The cast also talks about their love for plastic surgery and beauty procedures. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives had a similar start with a cast split over their relationship with the church. Some are the "Sinners," who are comfortable with breaking the rules, like Taylor. Then there are the Saints, who are still in the religion. But Taylor isn't ready to be a housewife...yet, and thankfully, the Hulu show is getting a second season.

Taylor Frankie Paul Is Too Young for ‘Real Housewives'

The Bravo franchise gave a space for women in their fifties in pop culture. They typically have an established family with older kids. The women create new business ventures with pop music, clothing lines, and more with little experience. The cast members are vicious towards each other. They question each other's marriages and success directly and indirectly.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais asked Kyle Richards about the state of her marriage in an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sutton accused her of being dishonest on the show. Kyle later revealed her marriage with Mauricio Umansky was over. Taylor might seem like a great housewife because she was open about her problems with her former partner, Dakota Mortensen. Taylor announced their separation in September 2024 after the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives aired, which was the case for many former housewives. But it would've been a weird power dynamic for the ladies of Salt Lake City to pressure Taylor, who turned 30 this year, about her love life.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City had the youngest housewife with 34-year-old Whitney Rose in its premiere. She came from "Mormon royalty" but was making a life outside the religion. That journey continued in later seasons. Meanwhile, tensions between her and the other women also became part of her story in season 5. Taylor would've needed even more time to find her footing with the other women in the cast.

There Are Similarities Between the Shows

Image via Taylor Frankie Paul's official Instagram

The Secret Life of Mormon Wives works like the Bravo shows because it focuses on a group of peers. The age range of the season 1 cast is 23 to 30. That gives room for the young people to make mistakes with each other instead of older people. The Real Housewives regularly show mothers with their adult and teenage children. They also claimed those children are off-limits to their costars, with varying success. But the women in The Secret Life of Mormon Wives are young themselves, and they have scenes with their parents. Taylor's parents wanted her to get married to Dakota. It's a very different place in life than the women on the Bravo shows.

The other aspect of being a housewife is to appear wealthy. Every cast member is introduced through their mansions or lavish clothing. They don't have to own these things. Jen Shah made headlines in the first season for not owning her ski chalet. She was later sentenced for six and half years in prison and ordered to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution for fraud through a telemarketing scam, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 5 introduced Bronwyn Newport in a Moschino heart outfit. She made it clear that there were only two more in the world and one belonged to Rihanna. The other newcomer is model Britni Bateman. She called the Moschino outfit a "costume" and said she grew up poor. She still blends in with the rest of the cast with her entertainment career and dating an Osmond. Taylor could become a great housewife one day with more time and success. We've seen women who had everything it takes to be a housewife have to wait her turn with Marlo Hampton on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. For now, it looks like Taylor found the right place for her in the reality TV world with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah's mountain ranges, a reality TV series follows a group of affluent women navigating life in Salt Lake City. The show captures their opulent lifestyles, complex relationships, and personal and religious challenges, providing a unique glimpse into how tradition and modernity clash in a tightly-knit community. Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Whitney Rose , Lisa Barlow , Meredith Marks , Heather Gay , Jen Shah Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

