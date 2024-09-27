The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is spilling the tea on her marriage! The reality TV star opened up about where her marriage with husband Connor Leavitt stands following his struggles with porn addiction and how they worked through the challenges that ensued.

On the September 25, 2024, episode of The Squeeze podcast, “Whitney Leavitt: A MomTok Exclusive,” the reality TV star opened up about the state of her marriage. Whitney Leavitt revealed that she and her husband are doing better than ever as she gushed about her love for him. She also mentioned scenes between the couple that were quite “powerful,” which didn’t make the final cut. Whitney Leavitt pointed out one such moment while filming the pilot when a producer questioned why they left for Hawaii. She revealed how that was a candid moment in the following words:

“It wasn’t some preconceived conversation that Connor and I had.”

Whitney Leavitt expressed her feeling that the moment her husband shared everything with her — showcasing immense vulnerability — was compelling. She remembered feeling incredibly proud about his decision and appreciated that they had the chance to share their thoughts. The first episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives saw the duo relocate back to Utah as they had previously left town after Connor Leavitt admitted possessing a Tinder account to avail NSFW images.

Connor Leavitt’s Porn Addiction Was Hard To Overcome

In the same episode, Whitney Leavitt revealed to the hosts, Taylor and Tay Lautner, that it was tough for Connor Leavitt to overcome his porn addiction. The reality TV star also revealed how she was completely unaware that her partner was struggling with the addiction at the time.

However, Whitney Leavitt only has positive things to take from this experience. She believes that working through these challenges only strengthened their relationship as they took time to overcome the struggles. Whitney Leavitt also noted that she had only learned of her husband’s struggles just six months before taping the pilot of the popular reality TV show. She recounts some of the instances during those trying times in the following words:

“During, it sucks, but holy hell, I’m grateful for where we are now.”

In therapy, she was questioned if working on her marriage was something she wanted — which was a groundbreaking moment since divorce is a big no in Mormon culture. The question from her therapist caused her to reflect on how she felt about rebuilding trust as she sought to protect the sanctity of her marriage. Clearly, all that work paid off, as Whitney Leavitt is currently expecting her third child with Connor Leavitt.

Hulu has yet to announce a renewal of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for another season. In the meantime, you can stream Season 1 on Hulu.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a reality TV series premiering on Hulu on September 6, 2024. The show follows a group of Mormon mom influencers whose lives are turned upside down by a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines.

