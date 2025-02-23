Mikayla Matthews from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives recently revealed that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Jace Terry. The 24-year-old reality personality shared the surprising news amid an ongoing battle with a chronic illness, and hopes the baby will bring her renewed strength.

The news comes after Mikayla took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy, along with a full-blown pregnancy photo shoot with her family. The multiple-image post features images of Mikayla and Jace, along with their three children, whilst they hold ultrasound images of their fourth bun in the oven. Matthews – already a mom to son Beckham, who is 7½ years old; and daughters Haven, 5½; and Tommie, 3 – confessed that this pregnancy was unplanned. She even revealed that she initially mistook her missed period for a side effect of her health struggles but discovered she was pregnant after taking a test. Although it’s too early to figure out the baby’s gender at this point, Mikayla did share that she’s been craving savory stuff lately, which she did back when she was pregnant with Beckham.

The young mom talked at length about the same in an interview with PEOPLE recently and went on to share that she had no pregnancy symptoms this time around. “It was definitely a surprise! I wasn’t experiencing my usual early symptoms, so I didn’t suspect anything. Then, the test turned positive instantly,” Mikayla shared. She further expressed how the whole situation unfolded for the family in the following words:

"When we went in for my first ultrasound, I was about eight weeks, far enough along to where I'd be almost out of the woods with morning sickness. It's a surprise this pregnancy hasn't had any of that. It's honestly been a blessing because I think I would die if I had to be so sick on top of my other health stuff and also filming the show."

Mikayla Matthews Believes Her Chronic Illness Is Related to Her Implants

Mikayla strongly suspects that her ongoing chronic illness, which has her affected in multiple ways, including marks on her skin, may be linked to her breast implants. She has previously shared on her Instagram that she began experiencing unusual symptoms following her augmentation and decided to remove her implants after only ten months. Although Matthews is still seeking definitive medical answers, she points to a distinct improvement in her overall wellness after the explant procedure. The 24-year-old reality personality has openly documented her health journey on social media, describing bouts of fatigue and infections she believes were exacerbated by the implants.

Now pregnant with her fourth child, Matthews is particularly mindful of her health regimen and aims to prevent passing any potential complications along to her baby. She remains hopeful that continued medical tests will shed more light on her condition. The baby mama looks excellent in her early pregnancy photo shoot and is determined to birth more kids in the years to come!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 is expected to be released in spring 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!