When it comes to reality shows, fabulous Mormon women are trending! The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become the new guilty pleasure reality series on Hulu that follows the aftermath when a group of Mormon wives' alleged lives as “soft swingers” went viral on TikTok. The women, known as #MomTok, have brought to light what has happened since the initial incident, but they’re not the only famous women in Utah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been entertaining audiences since the reality series' 2020 premiere and has featured plot lines involving some of the cast and their involvement with the Mormon Church.

With two major franchises discussing similar topics and themes, perhaps it’s time for a crossover event! This would allow the women from both franchises to share their personal experiences and bring to light their feelings on what it is like to be a “modern” or “traditional” Mormon. And, since both shows are no strangers to a party and a good time, that might be the initial draw to make it happen!

Mormon Wives On Reality TV Is a Hit

Released in one binge-worthy drop, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become a hit for all the scandal and drama. But, more importantly, for its portrayal of a group of strong women who are willing to share their personal lives in such an intimate way. With their personal struggles, family squabbles, and balancing of morality put on display, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has provided the hook, now's the time to dive deeper.

Oftentimes, the portrayal of Mormons on television can be glamorized for entertainment. There are refutes of reality based on what is on screen. There have been reality shows like Sister Wives and scripted series like Big Love that have depicted Mormons in specific ways with certain stereotypes. Then came The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Many assumed it would be the typical Real Housewives show with a bunch of Mormon women in the lead roles. Instead, it was a diverse group of women and families around Salt Lake City. There were women in the group who had an association with the Mormon church, but some of their stories have been about their experience of losing faith. Heather Gay wrote a best-selling book called Bad Mormon. Whitney Rose has been on her healing journey since being excommunicated. Then there is someone like Lisa Barlow, whose son, Jack Barlow, has been on his mission. The stories about being Mormon are present on the scene, but they take a backseat to the drama. It's why viewers tune in!

In the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, viewers have seen the women in #MomTalk essentially splinter in the middle of the season based on their strength in faith. The Sinners, who were not invited to Jen Affeck's baby blessing, were seen as the less religious Mormons of the group. The Saints, which essentially was led by Whitney Leavitt, were the more devout wives and moms in the group. Yet, even in that group, some were more willing to discuss taboo topics, like Whitney's sex toy brand deal. The irony then was Whitney trying to question Demi Engemann's morality via her sex life through a gag gift.

What a Crossover Could Look Like