The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has taken the world by storm after first premiering in early September. This show dives into the lives of MomTok group; Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Layla Taylor, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Demi Engemann. While watching the show, it is quite evident that these women were sheltered their whole lives. In the Mormon religion, to be part of the LDS church, there are strict rules that everyone must follow - no caffeine, no drinking alcohol or drug use, and definitely no sex before marriage. The husbands are the head of the household, and it is expected for Mormon women to be married before having a child.

While watching The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it is evident that some of these women are now choosing to act however they want. Since they have lived lives with such strict rules since being children, they are now finding themselves and doing what they want to do. Taylor, Demi, and Jessi drink alcohol. Taylor loves coffee, which a traditional Mormon is not allowed to have, and some are divorced. Since they were sheltered their entire lives, rebellion was bound to happen to some of them. They are living out their teenage years now, drinking alcohol, experimenting with drugs, some of them living out their single lives, gossip sessions during their girl's trips, and talking dirty. Some would say that they are not acting their age, while others would argue that they are finally putting themselves first. Although these women are between their late twenties and early thirties, they are living out what they could not do during their teen years.

Experimentation with Alcohol

Throughout Season 1, viewers of the show saw some of these women go wild. During a party at Jennifer Affleck's house, Jessi and her husband brought a flask filled with alcohol. Not every woman within the MomTok group drinks alcohol, so the ones that do not were very upset over Jessi choosing to do this while Jennifer's family was over. Jessi and her husband were having the time of their lives drinking from the flask and hanging out with everyone while in the hot tub. For some fans, this looked a lot like a teenage girl rebelling by drinking during a party. For Jessi, she was choosing to have fun by drinking.

Taylor Frankie Paul is another member of MomTok that chooses to partake in drinking alcohol. During a scene in one of the first episodes, Taylor excitedly told her boyfriend, Dakota, that she could not wait to get drunk with her friends. There have been mixed feelings circling social media about these women bragging about drinking and getting drunk, while others have been saying that these women were suppressed most of their lives and should not be scrutinized for choosing to drink, even if they act a certain way about it.

They Put the "Secret" in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Everyone loves a great gossip session, especially the women of MomTok. From Whitney spilling the tea about Demi's intimate secrets with her husband, specifically the fruity pebbles' mystery, to Demi flipping the script and casually dropping a bomb that she and Whitney did ketamine during a treatment one day, and that is when Whitney decided to share that she made her infamous RSV TikTok with her sick child for clout. These women loved to sit around and gossip and giggle with each other, similar to how some teenage girls would act when there was juicy gossip to tell.

The infamous "truth box" episode during Season 1 had everyone shaking. This was when secrets were spilled. Confessions were made, and dirty talk happened. That scene reminded people on social media of their teenage years; fighting with friends over secrets being told and opinions being thrown away. These women giggled all night like one would during a slumber party.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was truly fascinating to watch because everything that is so normalized for most of the viewers, is the complete opposite of normalized for these women. Their teenage years were mostly about getting married and pregnant. They were never used to drinking alcohol or having fun gossip sessions with friends. They are simply living out their teen years now, since they were never able to during their prime years.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream on Hulu in the US.

