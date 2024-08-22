The Big Picture Hulu docuseries on Mormon moms will show growth and unity post-scandal.

The stars clarify they weren't involved in the scandal; the show aims to redeem their reputation.

Filming prompts healing conversations and strengthens the #MomTok community.

With the new Hulu docuseries right around the corner, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt, and Mayci Neeley are sharing an update on where their #MomTok influencer community stands today. This update comes two years after their friend and fellow TikTok-er Taylor Frankie Paul’s groundbreaking exposé of the “soft-swinging” sex scandal.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Leavitt revealed that the upcoming Hulu series will show how the Mormon moms progressively grow closer as they carry out friendship damage-repair every passing episode. She also went on to state that the scandal did initially break them up when they were all processing the aftermath. Neeley also chimed in that it was a scary experience since they were being called swingers and getting labeled from all ends. Leavitt admitted that everyone “needed a minute” to deal with the situation.

Filming The Series Has Brought The Group Closer

Both reality TV stars have also stressed that they or their husbands have not participated in the partner-swapping ordeal. The Utah-based TikTokers are set to redeem themselves in the upcoming series as they cling to their faith and friendship. Neeley further remarked that the scandal split their group in half as they were all wary of the judgment and tarnishing of their reputation.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will detail how the ladies unite and mend their friendship as they strengthen their community. A pivotal relationship dynamic that viewers can look forward to seeing is Whitney Leavitt and Taylor Frankie Paul as they navigate their strained relationship.

Leavitt Provides a Sneak Peek Into Their World

Image from Hulu

Leavitt also provided a sneak peek into the upcoming show and revealed that the duo did make-up and that their friendship is now stronger than ever. The content creators were initially apprehensive about airing their dirty laundry for the world to see, but Mayci Neeley believes that it has helped the friend group heal. In the same interview, Leavitt recalled her filming experience in the following words:

“It's so cool to see the process of reconnection happening throughout the season.”

Neeley also credits the show for forcing them to have difficult conversations, which eventually led to harmony prevailing among the #MomTok influencer community. She believes that filming helped them navigate all the existing trauma and bitter feelings. Although the two Mormon moms have a different outlook on how the dynamics in the group are toward the end of the season, both of them agree that choosing to do the show has had a positive influence on their community. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1 will premiere on September 6, 2024, on Hulu.

