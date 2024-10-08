The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and MomTok has taken the world by storm. The reality show premiered in September 2024 on Hulu and became the network’s most-watched unscripted season premiere. Revolving around the lives of a group of Mormon influencers, the show offers an inside look into their glamorous online lives and the scandalous dynamics behind the scenes. With TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul’s infamous soft-swinging scandal from 2022 setting the tone for the reality show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives offers plenty of drama to get you hooked. So it’s no surprise that the show has been renewed for a second season.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1 featured a lot of exciting stuff and picked up during the fallout of Taylor Frankie Paul’s explosive scandal and divorce. The show also starred TikTokers Whitney Leavitt, Demi Engemann, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Jennifer Affleck, each bringing their own experiences as Mormon influencer moms to the screen. The high stakes of putting their entire lives out there for the world to see, combined with faith and personal relationships, made for a tension-filled first season which left everyone wanting more. And now that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 is set to premiere in Spring 2025 with an extended 20-episode order, it’s evident that the show is here to stay.

The Extended Episode Order Reflects the Reality Show’s Major Success

Close

A 20-episode order is unusual for a reality show. Many successful reality franchises actually average shorter seasons. For example, shows like The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, and Selling Sunset usually consist of 7–10 episodes per season. Even a franchise as massive as Real Housewives reserves 12-20 episode seasons for its long-established and fan-favorite shows. Keeping Up With the Kardashians also hit the 20-episode mark after several successful seasons. A 20-episode second season is definitely not the safest choice, but it’s a risk that the producers are willing to take, especially with how well the show has done.

Most reality shows take years to build their episode count because it takes time to get the audience invested enough. But The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a clear exception. This early extension of the show proves Hulu’s confidence in the series’ continued appeal after its massive success. Considering how well the audience has received it, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has the potential to rise to the ranks of reality TV’s biggest names. At this point, the show has practically become a pop culture phenomenon by blending traditional Mormon values with scandalous modern-day twists.

A Chance To Dive Deeper Into Every Cast Member’s Story

With Season 2, the producers have a lot of material to dive into, especially with the evolving dynamics of the cast. After the show was criticized for not diving deep into anyone's backstory besides Taylor Frankie Paul, the 20-episode order will ensure that we get to know all the moms on a more personal level. Season 1 had us all hooked with surface-level drama. But moving forward and to maintain momentum, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives needs to allow the viewers to connect with all the cast members. Keeping Up With the Kardashians followed a similar format, which eventually resulted in an expansion of the franchise, with some of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings even getting their own spin-offs.

The storylines for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 can include Mikayla Matthews's illness, Layla Taylor’s life as a single mom, and Jessi Ngatikaura's previous marriage — all issues that were lightly touched upon during the first season. This upcoming season of the show is an opportunity to further develop the ladies’ storylines and strengthen The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as a reality TV staple. While most fans of the show have already picked their favorites, it will be interesting to know the kind of backgrounds each of the ladies come from and how their Mormon faith has influenced their lives.

Unresolved Cliffhangers Set the Stage for the Upcoming Season

Image via Hulu

Part of this 20-episode expansion for the show is obvious — there's just too much drama to cover! The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1 finale left us with a lot of cliffhangers that need to be addressed in the upcoming season. Taylor Frankie Paul’s journey is obviously a major storyline heading into Season 2. After her apparent breakup with Dakota Mortensen and the birth of their baby, Taylor’s struggles are likely to take center stage again.

However, the fans are also eager to know whether Mortensen really cheated on her with the mystery girl, Jenna. Right before Season 1 ends, Neeley is seen calling the girl Mortensen allegedly hooked up with to confront her. The conversation wasn’t shown on camera and the season ended without resolving that. But this explosive moment sets the perfect stage for the rumors to finally be addressed in Season 2. In an interview with TODAY, Paul confessed that she and Mortensen weren’t fully together, but weren’t fully done either. So, it’s likely that the upcoming season of the show will show what went down after Neeley talked to Jenna and heard her side of the story.

Whitney Leavitt’s Return Promises a Lot of Controversy

While Taylor Frankie Paul might have been involved in a lot of controversies during Secrets Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1, Whitney Leavitt took things to a whole new level. After her nasty fight with Demi Engemann during Mayci Neeley’s birthday trip, Leavitt continued to distance herself from the ladies. She didn’t even show up to Neeley’s launch party for her company Babymama, which led the others to believe that she was done with MomTok.

However, after the show was renewed for a second season, Leavitt took to Instagram to announce that she’s not going anywhere! In the Reel, she acknowledged that she needs to have some tough conversations with the group, but she’s more than ready for it. A major part of Season 2 might be about Whitney addressing her issues with the other moms. Not just that, the extended 20-episode order gives the show plenty of space to unpack her relationship with her husband after his scandal. As for Jenn Affleck, her return is still up in the air. But even if she is absent, her exit is bound to come up as a topic of discussion among the girls.

The release date for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to premiere somewhere in Spring 2025. All episodes of Season 1 are currently available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a reality TV series premiering on Hulu on September 6, 2024. The show follows a group of Mormon mom influencers whose lives are turned upside down by a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. The series explores themes of faith, friendship, and reputation as these women navigate the fallout and try to maintain their social standing within the community. Release Date September 6, 2024 Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu