The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was an overnight success after first premiering on Hulu earlier this September. This show dives deep into the personal lives of the infamous women of MomTok. Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Demi Engemenn, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Jennifer Affleck are a group of women who decided to come together as a group on TikTok to share their lives with their families and life as a Mormon with the entire world. Watching all of these women on the big screen on their own reality show is much different compared to watching a twenty-second clip on TikTok, and fans are taking to social media to express how much they fell in love with this cast of Mormon women from Utah and cannot wait for a second season.

The first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives brought it all. Laughter, tears, heartbreak, unexpected friendships blossoming, friendships coming to an end, scandals, and, of course, drama. Fans of the show have crowned Whitney Leavitt as the mean girl of the season. Throughout Season 1, Whitney seemed to have burned every bridge she crossed. She was friends with all the women in the group, but by the finale, she was friends with none. All of MomTok decided to unfollow her at the same time at Mayci's party because they all believed that she was not a great friend with pure intentions. At the beginning of the show, it was obvious that Whitney was jealous of Taylor and the fame that Taylor gained because of TikTok. The final straw for Taylor was when Whitney did not show up for her baby shower. Taylor thought that they were still friends, and fans thought it was a cowardly thing to do, instead of simply having a conversation with Taylor and mending the relationship.

Demi Had Multiple Problems With Whitney

Image via Hulu

Demi Engemenn had multiple problems with Whitney as well. Besides Whitney dropping personal details about Demi's intimate life with her husband, Bret Engemenn, whom Demi obviously did not want to be mentioned on national television, Whitney took things too far. When the women were away on a girls' trip, Whitney had drama with not only Taylor but Demi as well. When asked during an intense game of answering intense anonymous questions, Whitney shared that Demi was her least favorite girl in the group. Arguably, Demi is actually one of the realest because she is not afraid to speak her mind and call people out when they deserve to be. Whitney took to social media recently to post that she is embracing her villain era, using the famous TikTok sound, "And so if that makes me a villain, then so be it". Whitney has even gone as far as to post private messages between her and Mayci. When it is time for these women to film Season 2, fans are eager to see whether Whitney will be joining them.

If there were to be a Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it would certainly give some of these husbands and boyfriends a chance to redeem themselves. Fans seem to be rallying behind Jennifer Affleck, commenting on her Instagram posts and TikTok videos that her husband, Zac Affleck, does not deserve her after the treatment that fans saw throughout the show. Zac said some extremely hurtful words to Jennifer when she did not even do anything wrong. He texted her that he was not sure if he could stay married to her because of her actions, that he did not want her around their children, and that he needed time to reflect on her poor choices. All Jennifer did all season was support Zac, especially since the other women of MomTok tried to talk Jennifer into thinking she deserved better. During Season 2, if Jennifer and Zac decide to return to the show since he convinced her to leave MomTok and move to New York so that he can complete med school, it would be a great time for Zac to try and win the fans over and prove to the world that how he was portrayed throughout Season 1 is not an accurate representation of him. For now, fans are not happy with him.

The Biggest Scandal Involved Taylor and Dakota

Close

Similar to Zac Affleck, fans have expressed concern for Taylor Frankie Paul after watching everything that went down between her and her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. Taylor and Dakota had their fair share of emotional and intense moments throughout Season 1. Taylor had gotten arrested for a domestic dispute. Taylor's mother made it known that she was not Dakota's biggest fan, especially since Dakota had gotten Taylor pregnant, and they were still not married. In the Mormon religion, not only is divorce frowned upon, and Taylor is a divorced woman, but it is also forbidden to have a child without being married. The biggest scandal of the entire show involves Taylor and Dakota, and it is finding out if Dakota really cheated on her with a woman named Taylor. There were rumors swirling around that Dakota may have been unfaithful, and Mayci went straight to the source. The last scene in the final episode is Mayci calling Jenna, this mystery woman, and asking her if she has ever had relations with Dakota. Jenna says, "I'll tell you everything" and that is how the show ends.

Hopefully, during Season 2, not only Taylor, but the fans as well can get some closure as to who Jenna is and if Dakota really had been unfaithful to his pregnant girlfriend. Taylor and Dakota are still posting on social media together and have confirmed that they are still a couple, so maybe during Season 2, fans can see a different side to Dakota and watch the couple thrive with their baby. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is filled with entertaining women showing what life is all about; having fun with their friends and being there for one another. Season 1 was a huge success because of the beloved MomTok members, and fans cannot wait to see what this crazy group brings for Season 2. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream on Hulu in the US.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a reality TV series premiering on Hulu on September 6, 2024. The show follows a group of Mormon mom influencers whose lives are turned upside down by a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. The series explores themes of faith, friendship, and reputation as these women navigate the fallout and try to maintain their social standing within the community. Release Date September 6, 2024 Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu